Sellers Chris and Carolyn Gallagher

Address 19 Beacon Hill Dr., Stony Brook

Asking price $625,000

The basics A four-bedroom, three-bath Postmodern on a 0.35-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Quaker Hill Road is listed for $629,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Hawkins Road sold May 14 for $565,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $17,600

Time on the market Since May 22

Listing agents Lisa Jaeger and Nicole Kleinschnitz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, East Setauket, 631-246-7881

Why it’s for sale Chris, 60, a retired anesthesiologist, and Carolyn, 60, who works for a Medicaid compliance review company, say they’re moving to Florida.

The Gallaghers’ 2,400-square-foot home is in a private, lush setting. Chris talks about the home that they’ve owned since 2006:

“As you drive up Beacon Hill Drive, our house is at the top, and it pops out at you. The backyard is the best feature and the centerpiece is our large, L-shaped pool. Next to the pool is a bluestone patio that’s gorgeous. The stone pool surround is about eight years old and the pool liner was new last year. The surrounding tree cover provides complete privacy. You’d think you were in the Adirondacks. To quote my daughter, ‘The best way to beat the summer heat is floating in the pool looking up at the trees.’ It’s great entertaining space. The best thing about the indoors is that it brings the outside in. From every room, you see trees and greenery. In the winter, it’s a beautiful snowscape that can be seen from every room. . . . The main floor has a semi-open floor plan. There’s no carpet anywhere in the house. It’s all hardwood flooring except for the tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. All the homes in the neighborhood are very well maintained, and it’s a friendly community. We’re going to miss this home. Wish we could take it with us.”