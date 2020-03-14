Stony Brook Victorian on the market for $499,000

An antique Victorian house in Stony Brook Village is on the market for $499,000. The property on the 8,712-square-foot lot features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage. Annual taxes are relatively low, only $7,363.

“It's just a beautiful older home. This charming and impeccably done Victorian will delight you,” says Patricia Massimo, the listing agent, of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. The house was built in the 1870s. Owners have upgraded in recent years the bathrooms, kitchen, roof, and windows. The walk-up attic has been renovated as well. But the old-fashioned doors and wood plank flooring are kept original.

On the outside, the house is surrounded by nature. It’s within a five-minute walk to the Avalon Nature Preserve which features a duck pond, walking trails, and yoga or mindful meditation classes. Walking to the Stony Brook Village and Sand Street Beach only takes 15 minutes.

It’s in the Three Village Central School District.