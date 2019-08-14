Long Island home prices kept rising last month, as falling interest rates gave the housing market a boost.

Suffolk County’s median home price jumped to $416,000 in July, up 6.7 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Wednesday. In Nassau County, homes traded for a median price of $546,400 last month, a year-over-year increase of 1.7 percent.

Home prices have been making year-over-year gains every month for more than 12 months in both counties, listing service figures show.

The number of closed home sales last month rose annually by 1.8 percent in Suffolk and fell by 3.4 percent in Nassau, the listing service reported.

Long Island remains a seller’s market, especially for homes listed at or below the median price, brokers say.

At the current pace of sales, it would take 4.4 months to sell all the listed homes in Suffolk and 4.9 months in Nassau, listing service figures show. A balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply, brokers say.

There were 7,246 homes listed for sale last month in Suffolk, down about 1 percent from a year earlier. In Nassau, inventory was up by 8.3 percent from a year ago, to 6,128.

Last week, the average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage was 3.6 percent, down almost a full percentage point from a year earlier, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported.