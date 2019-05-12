A 2,667-square-foot home on Pelican Pond in Syosset is on the market for $1,050,888.

The four-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home features mother and baby elephant fiberglass sculptures near the swimming pool.

The mother elephant has a hose that goes from her back leg to her trunk that sprays a stream of water into the pool, says owner Alan Sack. The sculptures are staying with the home, says listing agent Sandi Polinsky of Goldilocks Real Estate.

Sack notes that the house has a renovated kitchen and upstairs bathrooms, a screened-in porch, five skylights and new roof and solar panels, as well as a solar battery backup system. “The house is very energy efficient,” he says.

The .84-acre property has dock access to the pond, on which you can go paddle boating, canoeing or fishing.

“On a sunny day it’s a lot of fun, especially if you have little kids,” says Sack, adding that the pond attracts frogs, turtles, waterfowl and other birds.