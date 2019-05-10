THE SCOOP

When buying a house, parents often think first of the school district, says Nassau County Legis. Josh Lafazan (I-Woodbury). “I don’t think there is a better public high school, not just in New York, but the country than Syosset,” he says.

Calling Syosset High School a “mini university” that offers something for everyone, Lafazan says the school has a multitude of award-winning clubs and programs and a wide variety of AP and honors courses that both cater to and challenge students. A report by Newsday in 2016 showed that Syosset was one of the leading school districts on Long Island in the number of Advanced Placement exams taken (2,613) and passed (1,825), giving the district one of the Island's highest test achievement ratios (number of exams passed divided by 12th-grade enrollment).

Also paramount to Syosset, Lafazan says, are the open spaces in the area. The 270-acre Stillwell Woods Preserve, just east of Syosset in neighboring Woodbury, offers hiking, biking and horse trails. Lafazan says $3 million in funding has been secured to revitalize the athletic fields that sit next to the preserve and straddle the Syosset border. Improvements, he says, will include new turf fields, a reconfigured and resurfaced parking lot, the preservation of the trails, and other upgrades.

A diverse community both ethnically and religiously, Syosset offers “more than 12 houses of worship and dozens of restaurants that reflect the diversity of our local flavor,” says Court Cousins, who along with Trish Sergi, is co-president of North Syosset Civic Association.

The hamlet, he says, also offers diversity in housing style with a wide range of architecture and property size.

“There are older neighborhoods where every street has a complete variety of housing stock. No one house really looks like any other,” Cousins says. “Whatever your particular housing preference is, we really have something for everybody. It’s not one size fits all.”

While the most common housing style in Syosset is the split-level, the area also has a mix of Capes, ranches, high-ranches and Colonials, says longtime resident Tim Lau of Laffey Real Estate. Condominiums are available in the gated community of Hidden Ridge.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The original proposal for Syosset Park called for 625 town houses and condominiums as part of the development of the 93-acre former Cerro Wire site and Oyster Bay public works facility. Amid resident concern, the developer and Oyster Bay officials are renegotiating and potentially removing the residential component, Newsday reported.

In addition to the school district, another draw to the area is the approximate 50-minute ride to Manhattan from the Syosset train station, which was recently renovated. Shops and eateries line Jackson Avenue, the hamlet’s downtown area. Nearby is the Town of Oyster Bay Golf Course and Syosset-Woodbury Park, which offers a skating rink, swimming pools, athletic fields and more.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are six condos on the market ranging in price from $508,000 to $798,000.

SALES PRICE

Between April 1, 2018, and April 30, 2019, there were 252 home sales with a median sale price of $762,444, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $170,000 and the high was $2.25 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 271 home sales with a median sale price of $720,000. The price range was $425,000 to $2.3 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: Oyster Bay

Area: 5.0 square miles

ZIP code: 11791

Population: 18,829

Median age: 43.0

Median household income: $155,661

Median home value: $780,000*

LIRR to NYC: 44 to 59 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $308

School district: Syosset

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$625,000

Terrehans Lane

Style: Split-level

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Built: 1958

Lot size: 77x100

Taxes: $17,753

Reduced: $74,000

Days on the market: 251

$805,000

Sexton Road

Style: Split-level

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1954

Lot size: 65x100

Taxes: $15,453

Reduced: $20,000

Days on the market: 184

$1.25 million

Cold Spring Road

Style: Exp. Ranch

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Built: 1958

Lot size: 1 acre

Taxes: $28,163

Reduced: $49,000

Days on the market: 327

NOW ON THE MARKET

$599,900

This Cape, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, features a living room, den, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with access to a side deck. The .13-acre property also includes a full basement, attached one-car garage and back patio with an overhang. Taxes: $12,420. Christine Daddio, Coach Realtors, 516-810-4455

$728,000

This split-level, with three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room with a brick fireplace, a kitchen with sliders that open to a deck, a dining room and family room. The 70-by-100-foot property also has an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $12,768. Craig Bell, Realty Connect USA, 516-807-5950

$949,000

This recently renovated split-level, with five bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms, has an open layout with a living room, dining room, granite kitchen and four-season room. The house, on a 70-by-121-foot property, also includes a finished basement. Taxes: $20,274. Laurie Schmitt, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-650-4810

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 112

Price range: $535,000 - $3.25 million

Tax range: $10,334 - $58,250