Renovated split-level house in Syosset lists for $1,098,000

The house has four levels, including the garage.

The house has four levels, including the garage. Credit: Jump Visual/Douglas Elliman

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A newly renovated four-bedroom split-level house in Syosset is on the market for $1,098,000.

The four-bathroom house on Alden Avenue was renovated down to the studs and completed this year. It is open concept with central air, hardwood floors, a family room with an entertainment area or office space, a formal living room, dining room and all-white spacious eat-in kitchen with a large island, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The house, originally built in 1954, has four levels, including the garage level which holds one car.

"This is one of the largest splits available in Syosset currently," listing agent Tamanna Jaggi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said. "It’s 2,646 square feet; most are around 1,600 or 1,700."

Two of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, there are walk-in closets, lots of storage and LED high-hat lights.

"It’s a nice open layout and is renovated so buyers don’t have to do anything, they just walk in and bring their furniture," Jaggi said. "Everything is new from central air to gas to roof, everything was completely renovated."

Taxes on the 0.14-acre property in the high-performing Syosset Central School District are $20,386.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien is a freelancer who has reported for Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

