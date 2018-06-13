TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island's 2017 Poet of the Year rents out North Sea home

The North Sea home of Long Island's 2017 Poet of the Year is available for rental this summer.

By Kathy Drouin-Keith Special to Newsday
The North Sea home of Long Island’s 2017 Poet of the Year is available for rental this summer.

Tammy Nuzzo-Morgan’s 1,250-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sleeps six. It rents for an average of about $500 a night.

Nuzzo-Morgan says many of her poems have been written in the home. “Some I've written about the place,” she says. “I have held poetry readings there as well as poetry workshops.”

Nuzzo-Morgan was named poet of the year by the Walt Whitman Birthplace Association in 2017 and served as Suffolk County Poet Laureate from 2009 to 2011. Her collection “Let Me Tell You Something” was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2006.

The house also has a pool and deep-water access via a floating dock.

Nuzzo-Morgan is renting the house through the vacation rental website homeaway.com.

