The $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes has spurred demand for Long Island homes with relatively low property taxes and contributed to a slowdown in the high-end market, real estate professionals say. The effects have been softened by falling interest rates and a strong economy.

This spring marked the first time taxpayers’ returns reflected the changes enacted in December 2017, when President Donald Trump signed a sweeping federal tax overhaul into law. Until the 2018 tax year, many homeowners could deduct the full amount of their state and local real estate, income, sales and other taxes.

Long Islanders’ property tax bills are among the highest in the country, and the cost of living is burdensome. Losing the ability to deduct state and local taxes on federal returns makes living on Long Island even costlier, and gives home buyers one more reason to hesitate, local real estate brokers said.

“The taxes on Long Island are certainly, for the most part, higher than $10,000, let’s face it, so it created a pause, it really did,” Ann Conroy, president of Douglas Elliman’s Long Island division, said of the $10,000 cap. “In the higher end, you have properties with $30,000, $40,000 and up in taxes…. I think it did affect that marketplace.”

By contrast, Conroy said, the market for starter and mid-priced homes is “very, very hot right now.”



Overall, Long Island’s real estate market is strong, especially in the middle and lower price ranges. On Long Island, excluding the East End, the median price was $445,000 in the April-through-June quarter, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the most recent report by Douglas Elliman and the Manhattan-based appraisal company Miller Samuel. The number of sales was up annually by almost 2 percent.

On the North Fork, homes sold for a median price of $644,500 in the second quarter, up 8.8 percent from a year before, and the number of sales spiked by 25.5 percent.

Higher-end markets have seen declines, though.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the Hamptons, the median price fell by 4.2 percent, year over year, to $850,000. The number of sales dropped annually by 1 percent, making it the slowest spring in eight years, Miller Samuel reported. With so many properties sitting on the market, the number of Hamptons homes listed for sale soared by 84 percent compared with a year earlier.

“Is it the only reason the home sales market has pulled back? No, but it certainly contributes to it,” Judi Desiderio, chief executive of Town & Country Real Estate, based in East Hampton, said of the tax cap.

The new limit can hit retirees especially hard. “When you’re retired and your taxes are near $20,000 or more, that’s an awful law of retirement money," Desiderio said.

Throughout Nassau County and western Suffolk, too, demand is strongest at the lower end. Splitting the market for single-family homes into five bands, ranked by price, shows how the trend plays out. In the bottom fifth of the market – where homes sold for a median $280,000 – prices jumped by 9.5 percent, year over year, Miller Samuel figures show. In the middle of the market, prices rose more modestly, from 1.6 percent to 5 percent annually, with the biggest increases in the lower ranges. And in the top fifth of the market – where the median price was $834,820 – prices fell by 2.1 percent in a year.

The new $10,000 limit on deductions “puts a wet blanket” on the luxury market, which already had an oversupply of homes, said Jonathan Miller, chief executive of Miller Samuel. “You’re losing affordability” due to the new limit on deductions, Miller said.

However, he said, “its negative impact on the market was partially offset by an unprecedented drop in mortgage rates over the past year.”

The average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage was 3.75 percent last week, down 0.85 percentage points from a year earlier, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported.

The strong economy also has benefited the real estate market. On Long Island, the jobless rate fell to 3.1 percent in June, the lowest June rate since 1990. New York City’s jobless rate was 4.2 percent that month. Wall Street boasted 181,300 jobs last year, the most in a decade, although the average bonus fell by 17 percent annually, to $153,700, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reported earlier this year.

Some brokers said the $10,000 limit on deductions has had little impact, in part because it affects homeowners’ annual tax bills, not their monthly payments.

“We definitely have buyers that are tax-sensitive, and we always have,” said Gary Baumann, an associate broker with Keller Williams Points North in Woodbury and Keller Williams Greater Nassau in Garden City. But, he said, “if you’re buying a house or you’re buying a car, people just want to know what the monthly payment is.”

The effect of the $10,000 cap on tax bills is “a lot more complicated” than it might appear, said Jude Coard, Jericho-based leader of the tax department at Berdon LLP.

Some Long Islanders – in particular, certain taxpayers earning about $250,000 or more – benefited from the tax overhaul, including lower top rates, he said. “Overall, it’s better than most people feared."

However, he said, for other taxpayers, including high-earning professionals such as attorneys, doctors and accountants, changes such as lower top tax rates are “not enough to offset” the loss of deductions for state and local taxes over the $10,000 limit.

Long Island’s high property taxes do deter some potential buyers, especially if they can find lower-tax alternatives.

Petros Chalkitis, 41, a pediatric occupational therapist, was looking to move out of Astoria, Queens, with his wife and two young children, and initially he looked in Roslyn Heights and Willison Park, where the homes he saw came with tax bills of $13,000 or more. But then, he said, a friend who lives in New Jersey encouraged him to look there. He found a home in Closter in a great school district and a tax bill of about $7,500, he said.

“It’s always on your mind, you’re always thinking, ‘What are the breaks?’ I didn’t want to go over $10,000,” he said. After comparing the homes he and his wife saw, he recalled, “I said to myself, Do I want to pay $13,000 or $14,000 for the rest of my life, or do I want to pay $7,500 for the rest of my life? It makes a big difference.”

Real estate taxes are “a big factor as to why people refrain from coming to the Island,” said Roy Clark, a real estate agent with L I Community Realty in Brentwood. “The $10,000 cap really just makes it so much worse, because everyone heard about it. It just made them believe that it’s really unreachable.”

Clark said he reminds buyers that if they move from New York City to Long Island, their cost of living could go down in other ways, such as potentially lower local income tax and car insurance rates. Plus, he said, in Suffolk County communities such as Patchogue, Mastic and Shirley, it’s possible to buy a nice-sized, reasonably priced house with taxes under $7,000.

The tax cap is prompting real estate agents to take on a more active role in making sure homes’ property tax bills are not any higher than they need to be, agents said.

“One of our jobs now is to see if the house is being over-assessed,” said Lynda Olita, an associate broker at Douglas Elliman in Huntington. Olita said when property taxes are higher than $20,000 or $25,000 a year, buyers are more likely to hesitate.

That increases the appeal of homes with comparatively low taxes, she said. Olita has listed a four-bedroom home in Huntington for $969,000, and she said the home’s annual property tax bill of $15,654 is “considered pretty reasonable” for that price range in Huntington. “It’s still not cheap, but it’s definitely not $20,000 and above,” she said.

Robert Gee, 57, of Manorville, who has listed his late father’s four-bedroom house in New Hyde Park for $719,000, said he knows the home’s relatively low property taxes of $11,225 would not be the deciding factor for a potential buyer, but he hopes it would add to its appeal.

If a buyer is looking at two or three comparable homes with higher tax bills, he said, “that might the one thing that says buy our house over house B or house C.”

The tax cap also has prompted real estate investors to scrutinize property tax bills more closely.

Buyers “are looking for more value for the price; they’re not going to have as many write-offs,” said Detra Sarris, 57, of Centerport, who buys, renovates and sells homes with a business partner, Diane Gorenstein of Huntington. “We won’t buy a house if the sale price is good but the taxes are too high. We’ll just move on to the next one.”

Location Zip County Average income Average Taxes Paid (state and local income and sales, real estate and personal property) Number of sales, 2019 Q2 Number of sales, 2017 Q2 % change, # of sales Q2 2017 to Q2 2019 Median price, 2019 Q2 Median price, 2017 Q2 % change median price, Q2 2017 to Q2 2019 Statewide 00000 Statewide $83,979.25 7,605 * * * * Albertson 11507 Nassau $131,751.98 14,386 14 15 -7% $748,500 $680,000 10% Atlantic Beach 11509 Nassau $206,953.91 25,944 5 12 -58% $650,000 $555,000 17% Baldwin 11510 Nassau $74,897.96 7,591 88 54 63% $451,500 $386,500 17% Bayville 11709 Nassau $107,724.01 10,960 25 8 213% $550,000 $740,000 -26% Bellmore 11710 Nassau $104,131.55 10,659 75 84 -11% $495,000 $465,000 6% Bethpage 11714 Nassau $78,275.28 7,795 50 46 9% $487,500 $445,225 9% Carle Place 11514 Nassau $81,942.41 7,680 6 8 -25% $496,000 $555,000 -11% Cedarhurst 11516 Nassau $140,556.40 12,398 11 14 -21% $327,500 $632,500 -48% East Meadow 11554 Nassau $83,191.11 7,955 77 64 20% $525,000 $473,500 11% East Norwich 11732 Nassau $190,220.21 18,146 9 5 80% $695,000 $666,200 4% East Rockaway 11518 Nassau $116,132.68 11,370 31 37 -16% $440,000 $360,000 22% Elmont 11003 Nassau $53,466.85 4,532 82 63 30% $472,500 $410,000 15% Floral Park 11001 Nassau $88,590.84 9,108 43 47 -9% $620,000 $550,000 13% Franklin Square 11010 Nassau $75,826.94 7,442 46 37 24% $532,000 $525,500 1% Freeport 11520 Nassau $52,017.82 4,670 97 104 -7% $345,000 $327,500 5% Garden City 11530 Nassau $237,926.88 28,379 74 82 -10% $855,000 $862,500 -1% Glen Cove 11542 Nassau $82,484.10 7,940 51 50 2% $540,000 $497,500 9% Glen Head 11545 Nassau $351,777.74 39,763 33 28 18% $829,000 $799,000 4% Glenwood Landing 11547 Nassau * * 5 1 400% $600,000 $412,500 45% Great Neck 11020 Nassau $207,647.54 23,698 18 21 -14% $1,127,500 $1,185,000 -5% Great Neck 11023 Nassau $193,767.59 22,173 17 23 -26% $1,050,000 $1,050,000 0% Great Neck 11021 Nassau $176,933.05 18,414 58 82 -29% $616,500 $383,000 61% Great Neck 11024 Nassau $422,827.22 55,916 8 14 -43% $1,200,000 $1,480,000 -19% Greenvale 11548 Nassau $147,740.00 16,434 1 1 0% $1,040,000 $620,000 68% Hempstead 11550 Nassau $42,037.85 3,338 74 64 16% $362,500 $248,750 46% Hewlett 11557 Nassau $195,001.70 23,659 25 21 19% $595,000 $571,000 4% Hicksville 11801 Nassau $67,991.91 5,955 84 83 1% $504,050 $459,000 10% Inwood 11096 Nassau $40,581.22 2,384 3 4 -25% $245,500 $367,500 -33% Island Park 11558 Nassau $76,251.76 6,641 19 14 36% $500,000 $367,500 36% Jericho 11753 Nassau $230,421.74 26,585 50 39 28% $879,000 $820,000 7% Lawrence 11559 Nassau $265,244.82 28,179 14 16 -13% $437,500 $370,000 18% Levittown 11756 Nassau $72,869.82 7,210 121 110 10% $440,000 $405,000 9% Locust Valley 11560 Nassau $336,084.38 39,273 19 18 6% $995,000 $750,000 33% Long Beach 11561 Nassau $98,825.31 8,966 129 148 -13% $505,000 $458,500 10% Lynbrook 11563 Nassau $86,160.79 9,353 45 64 -30% $435,000 $419,250 4% Malverne 11565 Nassau $104,190.40 11,917 24 22 9% $545,000 $465,000 17% Manhasset 11030 Nassau $362,262.98 42,412 48 67 -28% $1,624,500 $1,510,000 8% Massapequa 11758 Nassau $100,882.07 10,771 138 122 13% $530,000 $490,000 8% Massapequa Park 11762 Nassau $100,808.95 10,786 54 47 15% $539,500 $441,000 22% Merrick 11566 Nassau $124,753.61 13,622 87 91 -4% $540,000 $541,500 0% Mill Neck 11765 Nassau $812,942.42 114,212 1 3 -67% $2,600,000 $1,520,000 71% Mineola 11501 Nassau $82,887.39 7,057 27 40 -33% $512,500 $478,500 7% New Hyde Park 11040 Nassau $103,711.02 10,767 71 64 11% $710,000 $702,000 1% Oceanside 11572 Nassau $94,763.78 9,668 83 73 14% $495,000 $460,000 8% Old Bethpage 11804 Nassau $128,937.05 14,959 15 12 25% $645,000 $612,500 5% Old Westbury 11568 Nassau $625,715.79 82,194 8 5 60% $1,940,000 $1,825,000 6% Oyster Bay 11771 Nassau $477,482.72 47,072 34 32 6% $717,500 $642,500 12% Plainview 11803 Nassau $135,920.52 15,690 85 67 27% $635,000 $542,500 17% Point Lookout 11569 Nassau * * 3 8 -63% $790,000 $716,500 10% Port Washington 11050 Nassau $199,875.45 22,518 59 77 -23% $950,000 $925,000 3% Rockville Centre 11570 Nassau $154,885.65 17,293 58 83 -30% $635,000 $629,000 1% Roosevelt 11575 Nassau $39,446.76 2,741 36 37 -3% $410,000 $275,000 49% Roslyn 11576 Nassau $299,022.99 34,991 44 35 26% $1,187,500 $965,000 23% Roslyn Heights 11577 Nassau $182,880.41 22,771 31 38 -18% $850,000 $838,250 1% Sea Cliff 11579 Nassau $149,646.54 16,642 10 20 -50% $742,500 $655,000 13% Seaford 11783 Nassau $95,224.07 10,012 57 40 43% $510,000 $482,500 6% Syosset 11791 Nassau $226,155.14 26,561 77 80 -4% $805,000 $750,000 7% Uniondale 11553 Nassau $42,970.57 2,864 28 24 17% $405,500 $365,000 11% Valley Stream 11581 Nassau $88,618.84 8,986 43 44 -2% $485,000 $481,250 1% Valley Stream 11580 Nassau $66,248.10 6,331 82 94 -13% $500,000 $427,000 17% Wantagh 11793 Nassau $99,454.45 10,803 75 64 17% $515,000 $450,000 14% West Hempstead 11552 Nassau $78,663.02 7,762 56 39 44% $484,525 $412,000 18% Westbury 11590 Nassau $68,845.26 6,420 106 90 18% $440,000 $420,000 5% Williston Park 11596 Nassau $123,516.85 13,043 15 10 50% $695,000 $597,500 16% Woodbury 11797 Nassau $251,012.36 29,469 26 22 18% $805,000 $720,000 12% Woodmere 11598 Nassau $198,312.14 21,603 16 37 -57% $678,750 $729,000 -7% Amityville 11701 Suffolk $57,637.66 5,190 61 54 13% $390,000 $325,000 20% Babylon 11702 Suffolk $104,954.55 11,536 47 41 15% $440,000 $452,500 -3% Bay Shore 11706 Suffolk $58,841.73 5,729 149 126 18% $360,000 $291,500 23% Bayport 11705 Suffolk $108,534.49 11,929 16 19 -16% $459,000 $428,000 7% Bellport 11713 Suffolk $63,665.25 5,123 23 24 -4% $289,500 $235,000 23% Blue Point 11715 Suffolk $98,472.95 10,376 11 13 -15% $529,999 $400,000 32% Bohemia 11716 Suffolk $78,370.49 7,535 26 22 18% $420,000 $390,000 8% Brentwood 11717 Suffolk $37,067.03 2,317 89 95 -6% $355,000 $295,000 20% Brightwaters 11718 Suffolk $189,786.52 16,703 5 3 67% $480,000 $499,000 -4% Brookhaven 11719 Suffolk $94,740.63 9,405 9 12 -25% $401,500 $452,750 -11% Calverton 11933 Suffolk $74,077.68 6,345 30 42 -29% $366,995 $210,750 74% Center Moriches 11934 Suffolk $85,364.59 8,901 26 26 0% $376,317 $412,500 -9% Centereach 11720 Suffolk $72,292.45 6,818 101 62 63% $355,000 $297,500 19% Centerport 11721 Suffolk $153,232.34 17,410 32 17 88% $695,000 $575,000 21% Central Islip 11722 Suffolk $43,281.73 3,221 106 87 22% $310,000 $239,000 30% Cold Spring Harbor 11724 Suffolk $309,168.90 37,377 6 22 -73% $1,062,375 $1,307,500 -19% Commack 11725 Suffolk $112,704.87 12,319 84 71 18% $515,000 $462,000 11% Copiague 11726 Suffolk $46,840.44 3,836 59 33 79% $379,999 $280,000 36% Coram 11727 Suffolk $63,224.59 5,173 114 97 18% $278,500 $230,900 21% Cutchogue 11935 Suffolk $111,708.21 10,533 * * * * Deer Park 11729 Suffolk $63,830.24 5,852 56 65 -14% $418,500 $345,000 21% East Hampton 11937 Suffolk $127,415.45 12,594 * * * * East Islip 11730 Suffolk $93,843.82 9,982 39 33 18% $435,000 $347,000 25% East Marion 11939 Suffolk $102,364.15 9,475 * * * * East Moriches 11940 Suffolk $103,104.69 9,925 19 12 58% $417,000 $355,000 17% East Northport 11731 Suffolk $99,283.83 9,843 72 70 3% $489,500 $466,650 5% East Quogue 11942 Suffolk $101,539.46 8,138 * * * * East Setauket 11733 Suffolk $257,193.39 29,830 63 53 19% $535,000 $439,980 22% Eastport 11941 Suffolk $89,859.29 9,634 10 11 -9% $572,000 $550,000 4% Farmingdale 11735 Suffolk $83,488.64 8,247 77 66 17% $439,990 $426,250 3% Farmingville 11738 Suffolk $69,669.20 6,078 32 48 -33% $350,000 $312,500 12% Great River 11739 Suffolk * * 2 4 -50% $535,000 $550,000 -3% Greenlawn 11740 Suffolk $112,401.74 12,214 31 20 55% $672,000 $512,500 31% Greenport 11944 Suffolk $74,730.21 5,349 * * * * Hampton Bays 11946 Suffolk $72,989.10 5,918 * * * * Hauppauge 11788 Suffolk $99,222.98 9,522 32 21 52% $487,500 $462,000 6% Holbrook 11741 Suffolk $77,648.03 6,681 63 77 -18% $395,000 $348,500 13% Holtsville 11742 Suffolk $77,026.28 6,688 38 35 9% $367,500 $329,000 12% Huntington 11743 Suffolk $173,144.96 18,911 111 156 -29% $615,000 $600,000 3% Huntington Station 11746 Suffolk $104,996.26 11,005 161 145 11% $500,000 $440,000 14% Islandia 11749 Suffolk $62,808.84 5,765 14 15 -7% $312,500 $240,000 30% Islip 11751 Suffolk $85,819.31 9,294 42 42 0% $365,000 $317,000 15% Islip Terrace 11752 Suffolk $68,962.76 6,783 22 21 5% $398,000 $329,000 21% Kings Park 11754 Suffolk $92,327.07 9,220 46 28 64% $473,500 $416,500 14% Lake Grove 11755 Suffolk $85,591.40 8,372 26 29 -10% $502,450 $365,000 38% Laurel 11948 Suffolk $85,963.77 8,125 * * * * Lindenhurst 11757 Suffolk $63,162.74 6,044 106 111 -5% $381,500 $325,000 17% Manorville 11949 Suffolk $84,799.45 8,855 68 40 70% $382,500 $357,500 7% Mastic 11950 Suffolk $49,532.20 3,991 62 40 55% $224,250 $154,950 45% Mastic Beach 11951 Suffolk $49,465.87 3,642 62 58 7% $180,125 $129,745 39% Mattituck 11952 Suffolk $101,689.58 9,126 * * * * Medford 11763 Suffolk $65,462.33 5,679 97 76 28% $312,000 $268,000 16% Melville 11747 Suffolk $188,045.80 17,988 50 66 -24% $680,000 $596,250 14% Middle Island 11953 Suffolk $63,102.11 5,052 56 73 -23% $239,750 $200,000 20% Miller Place 11764 Suffolk $107,860.22 12,179 38 28 36% $457,500 $378,000 21% Montauk 11954 Suffolk $87,978.73 7,403 * * * * Moriches 11955 Suffolk $68,758.96 4,770 16 7 129% $385,000 $337,500 14% Mount Sinai 11766 Suffolk $115,692.25 12,296 36 43 -16% $469,000 $430,000 9% Nesconset 11767 Suffolk $106,528.69 10,838 29 34 -15% $475,000 $421,500 13% North Babylon 11703 Suffolk $67,605.10 6,308 42 52 -19% $392,500 $332,250 18% Northport 11768 Suffolk $153,356.78 16,489 68 78 -13% $665,000 $602,725 10% Oakdale 11769 Suffolk $91,713.39 9,574 27 34 -21% $425,000 $385,500 10% Orient 11957 Suffolk $158,331.11 14,680 * * * * Patchogue 11772 Suffolk $63,373.95 5,751 120 120 0% $350,000 $267,000 31% Peconic 11958 Suffolk $132,126.00 10,192 * * * * Port Jefferson 11777 Suffolk $174,989.15 17,511 25 36 -31% $480,000 $430,500 11% Port Jefferson Station 11776 Suffolk $69,189.55 6,395 86 77 12% $350,000 $317,000 10% Ridge 11961 Suffolk $65,003.32 5,503 67 73 -8% $265,000 $233,000 14% Riverhead 11901 Suffolk $53,194.93 3,648 56 71 -21% $310,000 $250,000 24% Rocky Point 11778 Suffolk $75,122.13 7,126 60 58 3% $280,000 $265,885 5% Ronkonkoma 11779 Suffolk $70,130.39 6,090 105 84 25% $354,994 $327,500 8% Sag Harbor 11963 Suffolk $151,605.17 13,610 * * * * Saint James 11780 Suffolk $212,150.00 25,844 37 41 -10% $456,500 $488,500 -7% Sayville 11782 Suffolk $100,659.85 10,646 35 38 -8% $390,000 $387,000 1% Selden 11784 Suffolk $61,246.44 5,791 76 58 31% $324,000 $230,500 41% Shirley 11967 Suffolk $56,530.02 4,963 104 96 8% $270,000 $199,500 35% Shoreham 11786 Suffolk $106,732.06 11,579 25 15 67% $453,500 $349,990 30% Smithtown 11787 Suffolk $114,978.95 12,260 99 97 2% $500,000 $465,000 8% Sound Beach 11789 Suffolk $69,358.45 6,250 24 36 -33% $305,000 $223,000 37% Southampton 11968 Suffolk $131,779.77 12,970 * * * * Southold 11971 Suffolk $98,379.93 9,417 * * * * Stony Brook 11790 Suffolk $127,074.48 13,656 36 42 -14% $466,500 $437,000 7% Wading River 11792 Suffolk $102,888.55 11,208 25 22 14% $410,000 $353,750 16% Water Mill 11976 Suffolk $284,541.44 29,623 * * * * West Babylon 11704 Suffolk $61,945.03 5,602 87 80 9% $386,500 $321,000 20% West Islip 11795 Suffolk $97,496.97 10,801 55 71 -23% $500,014 $390,000 28% West Sayville 11796 Suffolk $84,139.36 8,385 2 8 -75% $565,000 $414,998 36% Westhampton 11977 Suffolk $107,297.76 10,440 * * * * Westhampton Beach 11978 Suffolk $111,677.60 9,268 * * * * Wyandanch 11798 Suffolk $43,403.72 3,413 41 28 46% $305,000 $257,495 18% Yaphank 11980 Suffolk $72,767.74 6,239 13 14 -7% $288,400 $225,250 28%