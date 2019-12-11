A Merrick property where Taylor Dayne recorded a hit song is on the market for $530,000.

Dayne, a native Long Islander, worked on "Tell It to My Heart" at the Jerusalem Avenue building when it housed the Bolognese Recording Studio, confirms Joann Mignano, her publicist. The 1987 song would reach No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first of Dayne’s four top 10 hits.

In the early 1960s, music teacher Louis Bolognese made the building the longtime home of the Bolognese School of Music. He later converted the rear apartment into the recording studio, which operated continuously from the late 1970s to the mid-2000s.

"A lot of people passed through," says son Joey Bolognese, including singer Jackie Wilson and Dee Snyder of Twisted Sister. "I would sit and watch sessions. ... Each week, you would never know who would show up."

Louis Bolognese now lives in Plainview, says Joey.

The building offers two storefronts and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, all recently renovated and currently vacant. The structure takes up most of its .7-acre lot, and the apartment retains its original configuration: The bedroom served as the recording studio's control room and the living room was the “live” room.

The storefronts are joined by a common hallway and a full bathroom and can accommodate one or two businesses, says listing agent Peter Frizalone of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The building was constructed in 1953. Annual property taxes are $18,585.

Another son, Guy Bolognese, is the owner and proprietor of Guy Anthony’s Italian restaurant on the opposite side of Jerusalem Avenue. He says that in addition to earning a place in music history, his father was a widely respected teacher. “I can’t tell you how many times in the last 20 years people have walked in and said, ‘You know, I took music lessons at that place across the street,'" he says.