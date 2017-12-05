The Ammon estate in East Hampton recently sold for between $8 million and $9 million, says the real estate agent who listed the property.

The six-bedroom, 6 1⁄2-bathroom home, which sits on 2.2 acres, is infamous for being the site of the 2001 murder of financier Ted Ammon.

The house first listed in June with an asking price of $12.7 million and later was reduced to $10.995 million. The home had been rented over the years, with several tenants wanting to purchase it, but Ammon’s adopted twins, Greg and Alexa Ammon, were unwilling to sell at the time, says their longtime broker Judi Desiderio of Town & Country Real Estate.

“The kids weren’t ready to sell it until now,” says Desiderio, who represented the estate for more than a dozen years. “They put it on the market this summer, and it sold in the fall. It’s bittersweet. The kids in a way are very sad. But it was time.”

The 7,000-square-foot Tudor, adorned in a putty-colored stucco and hand-split cedar shingle roof, includes a gourmet kitchen, family room, solarium, library and exercise room. The property, with a pond in the back, includes a 50-foot pool and pool house.

“The house has a very European look and feel inside and out,” Desiderio says.

Desiderio was not permitted to disclose the exact selling price or information about the buyers.

“They got an incredible deal,” she says, “but it’s because of the history on the house.”

Ammon — while in the middle of a divorce with his wife, Generosa — was found beaten to death in the master bedroom of the home. Handyman Daniel Pelosi, who later married Generosa, was convicted of the murder.