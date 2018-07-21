If Michelangelo from the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" walked into this $6 million Brookville Contemporary, he’d probably say, “Cowabunga!”

The house, which is owned by the original licensers of the Ninja Turtles, features something of “an indoor playground,” says listing agent Robin Bender of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Beyond the foyer of the 12,341-square-foot house is the mansion’s focal point: an indoor saltwater pool that overlooks the living room and kitchen. A staircase leads from the pool room to the lower level of the house, which boasts a sauna, indoor sports court, movie theater, gym and game room.

The house, which sits on a gated six-acre property, has eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and two half-baths. The main level includes a living room with one of the home’s three fireplaces, a formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with dark-green lacquered cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The master suite, on the upper level with four additional en suite bedrooms, features a fireplace, marble bathroom and two walk-in closets.

The property, with taxes of $160,589, also includes an attached three-car garage and tennis court.

The house, which was built in 1994, is owned by Mark and Renay Freedman of Surge Licensing, which licensed the Ninja Turtles in the 1980s and turned them from an obscure comic book to a global pop culture phenomenon.