By Long Island standards, the Holtsville home of Patrick and Catherine Kelleher would be considered tiny — a mere 669 square feet. That’s because small living structures that have come to be known across the country as “tiny homes” are usually 100 to 400 square feet. The national average for a typical home? More than 2,500 square feet. On Long Island, the average size is believed to be even larger.

Patrick, 35, a loan officer, and Catherine, 34, a personal banker, say they would love to stay in the renovated bungalow, where they’ve lived for three years. But with a second child on the way, they say they decided that they want more space.

“Being here allowed us to afford something bigger,” says Catherine, whose mortgage payments, with taxes, are $1,100 a month and let her work part-time to raise their daughter, Abigail, 4.

Shortly after putting the house on the market for $239,990, she and Patrick went into contract above the asking price after a bidding war ensued over the property.

And they went into contract for a property they are going to buy — a 2,000-square-foot home five minutes away. They say they hope to be in sometime before Christmas. “It’s going to be a big change,” says Patrick, who points out that living in the 1930 two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has brought the family closer together.

“To me, it’s bittersweet,” says Catherine. “I’m excited to have more space, but I really love this home.”

She shows viewers why in this 360 tour, and see more tiny homes here.