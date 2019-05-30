What's for sale on one of the Southampton's hottest streets
"It's pretty much got everything that people are looking for in a Hamptons house today," says a spokeswoman for a real estate firm of Toylsome Lane.
To some, Southampton's Toylsome Lane ticks off all the Hamptons boxes: It’s right in the village, but close to the beach and offers a variety of architectural styles, says Dawn Watson, spokeswoman for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s pretty much got everything that people are looking for in a Hamptons house today,” she says.
Here is a look at three very different homes on Toylsome that are up for sale. There are about 40 on the lane.
First up: a 1913 shingled home listed for $6.45 million. Renovated in 2003, the 3,200-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home features a master bedroom with its own outdoor porch, a basement gym, a pool and a pool house. The 0.62-acre site is listed with Lynda Packard of Douglas Elliman.
There is a newer five-bedroom, 6½-bathroom home going for $6.259 million. The 4,000-square-foot home, built in 2017, features high ceilings, custom floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinetry, a screened-in porch and a Sonos sound system. The 0.22 acre property, listed with Carolyn Kendall of The Corcoran Group, includes a pool, a slate patio and an outdoor shower.
A three-bedroom, three-bathroom cottage is listed for $3.15 million. The 2,000-square foot house with hardwood floors is on a 0.26-acre site.
“The real seller is the location," says Bruce Grant, who is listing the home with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.