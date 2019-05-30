To some, Southampton's Toylsome Lane ticks off all the Hamptons boxes: It’s right in the village, but close to the beach and offers a variety of architectural styles, says Dawn Watson, spokeswoman for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s pretty much got everything that people are looking for in a Hamptons house today,” she says.

Here is a look at three very different homes on Toylsome that are up for sale. There are about 40 on the lane.

First up: a 1913 shingled home listed for $6.45 million. Renovated in 2003, the 3,200-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home features a master bedroom with its own outdoor porch, a basement gym, a pool and a pool house. The 0.62-acre site is listed with Lynda Packard of Douglas Elliman.

There is a newer five-bedroom, 6½-bathroom home going for $6.259 million. The 4,000-square-foot home, built in 2017, features high ceilings, custom floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinetry, a screened-in porch and a Sonos sound system. The 0.22 acre property, listed with Carolyn Kendall of The Corcoran Group, includes a pool, a slate patio and an outdoor shower.

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom cottage is listed for $3.15 million. The 2,000-square foot house with hardwood floors is on a 0.26-acre site.

“The real seller is the location," says Bruce Grant, who is listing the home with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty.