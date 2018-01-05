If you were unable to buy Donald Trump’s childhood home in Jamaica Estates last year — or missed your chance to rent it on Airbnb — you can now own the home that’s nearly right next door.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Tudor, situated two houses down from the house that Trump lived in until he was 4, just hit the market for $1.199 million.

And since both homes were designed by Trump’s developer father, Fred, they are quite similar in layout and design.

“People are certainly intrigued by it and the fact that [Trump’s] father developed the neighborhood,” says listing agent Martin Freiman of Redfin Real Estate. “It’s got a link to the president. People like that, I guess.”

The main level of the 1940 house features a double living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a four-seasons sunroom with sliders, and a den/office. There is a full bathroom on both the main and upper levels. The house, which has hardwood floors, also includes a full finished basement with a bathroom and outside entrance. The 40-by-119-foot property, with property taxes of $8,014, features a detached two-car garage.

An open house will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, Freiman says.

About 80 feet away from the house, per Google Maps, is the home that was listed on Trump’s birth certificate. The five-bedroom house was auctioned shortly before Trump’s inauguration last year for $2.14 million. The new owners put the home up for rent in June for $4,000 per month. The house then was placed on Airbnb for short-term stays costing $600 per night and included a large cutout of Trump in the living room that the listing said was a “great companion for watching FOX News late into the night.”

Freiman says he was asked if he uses the proximity to Trump’s childhood house as a selling point.

“All the time,” he says. “A lot of people know it already and they mention that it was owned by him. People are very intrigued by it. There’s only been 45 presidents, so there’s not many of them.”