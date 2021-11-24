1929 hybrid Tudor-Cape in Merrick listed for $599,000

A circa 1929 Tudor/Cape-style home is on the market in the Birchmere section of Merrick for $599,000.

There are about three blocks in this area of Merrick with similar homes in this style, says listing agent Robyn Goldowski of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

"And this particular home was the model for this style of house," Goldowski says. "It’s not your traditional Cape, but it’s not your traditional Tudor either. It’s kind of a hybrid."

The three-bedroom, two-bath home has hardwood floors with mahogany inlay, fine millwork throughout, a first-floor bedroom with a distinctive stamped-metal tile ceiling that the current owner uses as a dining room, and a three-season room overlooking the backyard.

"It has the original Craftsman moldings, including the cove crown molding, and it also has some original stained glass" says Goldowski.

Co-listing agent Ann Turner of Daniel Gale adds, "When you look down the driveway, there’s the original carport to the house and it has been maintained. "It’s beautiful."

The 0.11-acre property, which has a one-car garage behind the carport, was completely re-landscaped a few years ago. Also added were new pavers in the front and a custom copper awning from New Orleans over the front door.

Located in the Bellmore-Merrick School District, the home is in walking distance to shops on Merrick Road, as well as to Merrick Road Park, Merrick Golf Course, which is part of Norman J. Levy Park & Preserve, and the Merrick train station, notes Goldowski.

Annual property taxes are $13,110.