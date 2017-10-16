After “Selling New York” on the popular HGTV show, Douglas Elliman Real Estate brokers Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon have begun selling Long Island, taking on their first non-Hamptons listing in Nissequogue.

The property, which sits on the Nissequogue River, includes a five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bathroom home built in 1921 as a wedding gift by the parents of Malcolm Smith, a direct descendant of Richard “Bull” Smith who founded the township of Smithtown around 1665. There is also a 2,200-square-foot guesthouse and an antique barn on the property. It is on the market for $4.3 million.

“We think that this is undervalued,” Postilio says. “If this was in the Hamptons, it would easily be a $20 million property.”

The pair, who work together and married in 2016, are building their own home nearby and see Nissequogue and the towns west of the North Fork as an alternative to the East End, which they say buyers are pulling away from. They are thinking about featuring the area on their TV show.

“If you’re commuting from Manhattan, do you want to sit in traffic for 3 1/2 hours in the Hamptons?” Conlon says. “Do you want to see the same people you see in New York?”