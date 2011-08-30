U.S. home prices show some life in June

WASHINGTON -- Spring buying pushed home prices up for a third straight month in most major U.S. cities in June.

But the housing market remains shaky, and further price declines are expected this year.

The Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller home-price index shows prices increased in June from May in 19 of the 20 cities tracked. But if the prices are seasonally adjusted, the prices actually slipped 0.1 percent.

A separate figure shows prices rose 3.6 percent in the April-June quarter from the previous quarter. Those numbers aren't adjusted for seasonal factors.

Chicago, Minneapolis, Washington and Boston posted the biggest monthly increases. Metro areas hit hardest by the housing crisis, including Las Vegas and Phoenix, reported small seasonal increases.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected prices to be unchanged.

-- Combined news services