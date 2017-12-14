TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 27° Good Morning
Overcast 27° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

U.S. 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate slips to 3.93 percent

A

A "For Sale" sign in the front yard of a home in Raeford, N.C. is shown in this Sept. 6, 2017 photo. Photo Credit: AP / Swayne B. Hall

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON - The rate on 30-year fixed-rate U.S. mortgages slipped to 3.93 percent this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the benchmark 30-year home loan rate was down from 3.94 percent last week and 4.16 percent a year ago.

The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, was unchanged this week at 3.36 percent. It was 3.37 percent a year ago.

The rate on five-year adjustable-rate mortgages rose to 3.36 percent from 3.35 percent last week and 3.19 percent a year ago.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates for the third time in 2017. "The market had already priced in the rate hike, so long-term interest rates, including mortgage rates, hardly moved," said Len Kiefer, a Freddie Mac economist.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged at 0.5 point. The fee on 15-year home loans also remained at 0.5 point. The fee on an adjustable five-year mortgage was unchanged at 0.3 point.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Huntington Town Councilwoman Susan Berland officially resigns her Outgoing Dems make town board appointment
Conductor David Bernard of the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra LI philharmonic striking chord with new audiences
Spinach pie at Pete The Greek. New Greek eatery opens on LI
A crash on Route 25 / East Main Officials: 2 cars involved in crash during snowfall
The East Rockaway Village Hall. (Jan. 19, 2015) Villages waive parking regulations over holidays
A worker shovels snow from the entrance of NWS: 2 to 3 inches of snow expected on LI