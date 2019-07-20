THE SCOOP

With the Nassau Hub project slated to redevelop Uniondale, the hamlet is “at the tipping point of change,” says Mariano Ugalde, President of the Uniondale Chamber of Commerce. “The hub project really keeps pushing that forward because that’s a necessary change to the area.”

The $1.5-billion project will transform nearly 70 acres surrounding NYCB Live Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum, which is the county’s largest major tract of undeveloped land, into a residential and commercial district that its developers are hailing “a new suburbia.”

“There are nice things to come,” says Town of Hempstead councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, who is co-chair of the Nassau Hub Community Benefits Advisory Committee.

In addition to 500 housing units, including micro-apartments with shared common spaces geared toward millennials, the project calls for 600,000 square feet of office and biotech research space, with the anchor tenant being Northwell Health, Newsday reports. A Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer center, along with a 450-spot parking garage, opened at the hub site in April. Proposals have also included two hotels, 200,000 square feet of experiential retail, open green spaces and walkable streets.

“The impact will be sizable to Uniondale,” Ugalde says, adding that the jobs generated by the hub would lead to young professionals working and living in the hamlet. “It’s a game-changer because this allows us to really grab everyone’s attention and build up this neighborhood in a way we’ve never had a chance to before.”

Ugalde adds that more than 300 housing units, mixing millennial and senior housing, have also been proposed for the site of the A. Holly Patterson nursing home property on Jerusalem Avenue.

Goosby says that Bernard Brown Park, renamed in 2017 to honor a dedicated resident, is undergoing renovations that include new bathrooms, new tables and chairs, and other improvements. Uniondale Park, she adds, recently added turf fields.

A streetscaping project is under way on Uniondale Avenue, one of the area’s main thoroughfares, updating storefronts and adding new pavers and streetlights, Goosby says. To go along with that, Ugalde says, the hope is to attract new businesses and restaurants that reflect the neighborhood’s diversity.

“That will really change things dramatically,” Ugalde says. “We’re talking to developers to achieve these goals.”

The area offers easy access to Eisenhower Park, Roosevelt Field mall, the Cradle of Aviation Museum, Mitchel Athletic Complex, Hofstra University and Nassau Community College. The award-winning Uniondale High School show choir Rhythm of the Knight was named grand champion at the 2018 Show Choir National Finals in Chicago.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between June 1, 2018 and July 10, 2018, there were 141 home sales with a median sale price of $395,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $105,000 and the high was $548,500. During that time period a year earlier, there were 143 home sales with a median sale price of $370,000. The price range was $155,100 to $533,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Hempstead

Area: 2.7 square miles

ZIP code: 11553

Population: 24,759

Median age: 34.6

Median household income: $76,157

Median home value: $395,000*

LIRR to NYC: from Hempstead, 49 to 56 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $270

School district: Uniondale

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$325,000

Davis Ave.

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1922

Lot size: 50x149

Taxes: $4,682

Reduced: $0

Days on the market: 94

$374,000

Marvin Ave.

Style: Exp. Cape

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1949

Lot size: 50x100

Taxes: $8,753

Increased: $74,100

Days on the market:

$418,000

Lafayette Ave.

Style: Cape

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1953

Lot size: 40x100

Taxes: $5,871

Increased: $3,000

Days on the market: 65

NOW ON THE MARKET

$299,999

This ranch, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room, eat-in kitchen and full basement. The 60-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $4,307, also includes a one-car detached garage. Mujtaba Hassan, Realty Connect USA, 516-385-0699

$429,999

This main level of this four-bedroom Colonial includes a living room, kitchen, bedroom and office. The house, with three bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper level, sits on a 60-by-100-foot property that also includes a full basement and a detached one-car garage. Taxes: $5,952 Omar Rivas, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-984-2801

$479,000

This Cape, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a finished basement. The 62-by-98-foot property also has a back patio and detached one-car garage. Taxes: $7,729. Clara Valderrama and Luis Valderrama, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-281-3801, 516-281-3802

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 31

Price range: $80,000 - $659,999

Tax range: $4,100 - $27,519