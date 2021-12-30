TODAY'S PAPER
Uniondale wheelchair-accessible Colonial lists for $650,000

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on a corner property on a cul-de-sac, with a large backyard.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A four-bedroom Colonial with a wheelchair-accessible ramp leading to the front door is on the market in Uniondale for $650,000.

"It’s very special and private," says listing agent Alexa Agrinsoni of Coldwell Banker American Homes. "It’s the corner property on a cul-de-sac. It has a huge backyard that wraps around the house, which is awesome for entertaining."

In addition to the detached one-car garage, the 0.13-acre lot has a long driveway that can accommodate up to five cars.

The home has two full bathrooms, hardwood floors and an unfinished basement. "There aren’t many houses that big in Uniondale," says Agrinsoni.

In addition to the exterior ramp, there’s a chairlift that goes between the first and second floors. The bathrooms are large enough to accommodate a wheelchair, notes Agrinsoni, adding that the ramp can be easily removed.

Located in the Uniondale Union Free School District, the house is near Front Street and Uniondale Avenue shops, restaurants and services, the Front Street Farmers Market, Uniondale Public Library, Cedar Street Park, and Meadowbrook Parkway.

It’s also about a 15-minute drive from Roosevelt Field mall and is close to Hofstra University, says Agrinsoni.

Annual taxes are $12,754.

