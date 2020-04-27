TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
45° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Upper Brookville Colonial on almost 100 acres asks $9.925M

The all-brick house has its original shutters, classic

The all-brick house has its original shutters, classic detailing and moldings. Credit: Laffey Real Estate/Patricia Budinich

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A large 90-year-old Colonial needing restoration and positioned on almost 100 acres in Upper Brookville is on the market for $9,925,000.

The 6,386-square-foot house on Mill River Road has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, was built in 1930 and with its original footprint, hearkens back to a different time, with a grand ballroom and dining room, parlor, six fireplaces and separate sleeping quarters for the staff.

“It’s an amazing structure,” said listing agent Philip Laffey of Laffey Real Estate.

The house has been vacant for 20 years, so “it needs some tender loving care,” Laffey said.

Potential buyers of the 97-acre property have a few options, Laffey pointed out, with about 53 acres dedicated to a protected natural conservatory.

The rest of the property has been rezoned into 13 lots between 2.25 and 4 acres each.

The house sits on one of the 4-acre lots, Laffey said, and isn’t landmarked, so it can be torn down but “I hope someone will be able to keep it and fix it.”

The all-brick house has its original shutters, classic detailing and moldings.

“It has an old wonderful soul and we need someone to bring it back,” Laffey said.

Taxes on the property in the Oyster Bay School District are $506,262.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search