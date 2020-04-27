A large 90-year-old Colonial needing restoration and positioned on almost 100 acres in Upper Brookville is on the market for $9,925,000.

The 6,386-square-foot house on Mill River Road has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, was built in 1930 and with its original footprint, hearkens back to a different time, with a grand ballroom and dining room, parlor, six fireplaces and separate sleeping quarters for the staff.

“It’s an amazing structure,” said listing agent Philip Laffey of Laffey Real Estate.

The house has been vacant for 20 years, so “it needs some tender loving care,” Laffey said.

Potential buyers of the 97-acre property have a few options, Laffey pointed out, with about 53 acres dedicated to a protected natural conservatory.

The rest of the property has been rezoned into 13 lots between 2.25 and 4 acres each.

The house sits on one of the 4-acre lots, Laffey said, and isn’t landmarked, so it can be torn down but “I hope someone will be able to keep it and fix it.”

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The all-brick house has its original shutters, classic detailing and moldings.

“It has an old wonderful soul and we need someone to bring it back,” Laffey said.

Taxes on the property in the Oyster Bay School District are $506,262.