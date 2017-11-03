This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Upper Brookville home for $2.68M was once carriage house

"It's an authentic period house that cannot be reproduced," says the listing agent for the Upper Brookville home. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate / Jump Visual / Dan Jennings

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
A restored carriage house that was once part of banker and former Metropolitan Club President Guernsey Curran’s 90-acre Farlands estate in Upper Brookville is on the market for $2.68 million.

The five-bedroom, 5 1⁄2 -bath carriage-house manse includes 12- to 14-foot first-floor ceilings, oversized arched doorways, four original fireplaces and vintage wide-plank floors.

“It’s an authentic period house that cannot be reproduced,” says listing agent Christine Forgione of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. She is co-listing with Robert Olita.

Modern comforts include radiant heat, a custom indoor-outdoor sound system, media room and open-plan gourmet kitchen with tin ceilings, Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances and a sitting area with fireplace.

The dining room has a fireplace and marble floors, and a first-floor guest bedroom has an en-suite bath. A master craftsman created moldings throughout the home, Forgione says.

A master-bedroom suite, three bedrooms, three baths, a library/office and laundry are upstairs, while a 200-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar is on the lower level. The home has five-zone oil heat and central air conditioning.

The wooded two-acre parcel includes an in-ground heated gunite pool, patios, mature landscaping and in-ground sprinklers.

