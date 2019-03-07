TODAY'S PAPER
Unusually designed LI home lists for $6.5M

This Upper Brookville home blends American Shingle and

This Upper Brookville home blends American Shingle and English Arts and Crafts styles. Photo Credit: Frank Urso

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An Upper Brookville home designed by a noted Manhattan architectural and interior design firm is on the market for $6.5 million.

The Kligerman Barkley, which is based in New York and San Francisco, is known for melding disparate architectural styles into eclectic designs. The firm's work includes a mountain lodge in Aspen, Colorado, and an all-white villa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 8,000-square-foot Upper Brookville home blends American Shingle and English Arts and Crafts styles. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, two half-bathroom home features two wings, herringbone hardwood floors, coffered ceilings and a billiard room and library.
The property includes formal gardens, brick patios, a pool with pool house with kitchen, party room and 1½   bathrooms, and a four-car garage.

The listing agent is Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

