Unusually designed LI home lists for $6.5M

An Upper Brookville home designed by a noted Manhattan architectural and interior design firm is on the market for $6.5 million.

The Kligerman Barkley, which is based in New York and San Francisco, is known for melding disparate architectural styles into eclectic designs. The firm's work includes a mountain lodge in Aspen, Colorado, and an all-white villa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 8,000-square-foot Upper Brookville home blends American Shingle and English Arts and Crafts styles. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, two half-bathroom home features two wings, herringbone hardwood floors, coffered ceilings and a billiard room and library.

The property includes formal gardens, brick patios, a pool with pool house with kitchen, party room and 1½ bathrooms, and a four-car garage.

The listing agent is Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.