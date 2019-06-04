Ballerina sells Hampton Bays home for $460,000

Ballerina Valentina Kozlova has sold her house in Hampton Bays.

The ranch, with three bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms, first listed in the summer of 2018 for $569,000. It was most recently asking $499,000, and according to Zillow, sold for $460,000 earlier this week.

The house features a living room with a wood-burning stove, a dining room and kitchen. The 0.18-acre property also includes a back deck and an outdoor shower.

The property was represented by Constance Porto, Anne Marie Francavilla and Carol Pugliese of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Kozlova, born in the Soviet Union, defected to the United States in 1979. After joining the New York City Ballet as a principal dancer, she opened the Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory. Kozlova was honored last Fourth of July by the Carnegie Corporation of New York as part of its annual list of great immigrants.