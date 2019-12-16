A two-family Cape-style home in Valley Stream is listing for $619,000. Annual property taxes are $19,444.

The 1,930-square-foot home has a three-bedroom first-floor residence with an eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room and bathroom. The second floor’s residence has one bedroom, kitchen, living room and bathroom.

There are updated kitchens, bathrooms and a finished basement with den.

Located in the Valley Stream Union Free School district 30, the house is close to the Long Island Rail Road station, shops and restaurants.

The listing agent is Matthew Korman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.