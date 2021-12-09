A farmhouse built on Main Road in Laurel (then called Franklinville) in 1879, that has been lived in by generations of the same family, has just been listed for $765,000. Gerald Boutcher, who grew up in the 3,175-square-foot home with his two brothers, said his family is selling because they feel it’s time to move on as none of them lives nearby. "It’s a beautiful home with many happy memories, and I’ve been maintaining it for a long time," he said. "It’s a labor of love."

The house, located in the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District, has low annual taxes of $7,203 and sits on an acre that backs up to over 60 acres of farmland. It features Queen Anne Victorian elements like leaded and stained-glass windows, inlaid hardwood floors and a covered front porch.

"Because the same family has owned it for so long, they’ve maintained all the original details so the house has kept its history," said Nancy Cervelli of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International, who is co-listing with Barry Novick. "I love how large all the rooms are and all the windows have a beautiful design on the top sash."

Boutcher said the living room, which has a fireplace, was a favorite place to read and watch TV. It’s in the part of the house his family calls "the tower" because it has a rounded alcove on the first and second floors. The back porch was a summer hangout where they’d spend time as a family and eat vegetables straight from their garden.

The house has five bedrooms and 2½ baths. The formal dining room has an original stained-glass window and built-in wood shelves. A butler's pantry has two walls of built-in wood and glass cabinets.

There’s also a parlor and sitting room that can be a guest bedroom. Four bedrooms are located on the second floor, including one above the living room that also has a rounded alcove, and there’s an attic and a full basement.

Cervelli said that while the eat-in-kitchen and bathrooms need updating, the house would make a great bed and breakfast given its location on the North Fork.