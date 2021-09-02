Vintage Stony Brook home on the market for $849,000

A 220-year-old house with six bedrooms and lots of character is on the market in Stony Brook for $849,000.

The 2½-bathroom house on Ely Lane sits on ¾ of an acre and has all the charm of a house built in 1800, but with modern amenities.

Hand-hewn wood beams can be found in the kitchen and dining room, each of which contain one of four working fireplaces in the house.

The home has both a living room and a family room, which has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and numerous windows.

The eat-in-kitchen was expanded and updated in the last 15 years, along with an expanded primary bedroom upstairs, said listing agent Michael O’Dwyer of Daniel Gale Agency. He, along with agent Holly Brainard, are representing the sellers.

When expanding the house, the owners used reclaimed antique wood from a historic mansion in Head of the Harbor so the property would maintain its look, O’Dwyer said. "It’s hard to tell where the original house ends and the newer addition begins," he said. "They really kept the charm and character of the original house."

The home has central air conditioning, guest quarters, space for a home office, and abundant storage with walk-in closets, a large butler’s pantry and a partially finished basement with walkout access.

The property has an enclosed porch and a spacious backyard with mature trees, stone patio and in-ground pool.

The house is close to the Stony Brook train station and the shops and restaurants of Stony Brook village.

Taxes on the property, which is in the Three Village School District, are $18,588.