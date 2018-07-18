Virtual reality has become a popular tool to allow people to tour a home before actually setting foot in it. But one Long Island construction company has taken that 3D technology to the next level by developing a way to create a virtual rendering of a structure that hasn’t even been built yet.

Ian Hintze, owner of Lynbrook-based Brayjam Construction, collaborated on the idea with brother, Ryan, who is in the technology industry and used to work for a company called Unity, which offers a platform for developing video games. The brothers hired two developers, who used the Unity platform to build virtual and augmented reality software that lets clients inside their future abode.

While some developers offer virtual tours of soon-to-be-built apartment buildings, Ian Hintze says the software is unique for the home construction industry. “Instead of going to an architect and having him draw something and figure out if you like it, we can create drawings of something you know you’d like,” Ian Hintze says. “This is exactly what you would see in a virtual tour of a home that is built, but this isn’t built.”

The software can be used to create a virtual design, which would later be finalized by an architect, or the 3D model can be created by inputting an architect’s already completed computer-aided design and drafting drawings. The technology also uses 3D scanners, which capture the data on shape and color of an object, such as a door, wall, kitchen countertop, light fixture and even furniture and artwork, and creates renderings that are added to the model.

The client can then put on a virtual reality headset and “walk through” the 3D model of the home, opening doors and kitchen cabinets and picking things up. Based on that experience, they can decide if they want to change things that they never would have seen before the start of construction.

“It’s basically like being inside a video game,” Ian Hintze says.

The 3D model even shows the home at all times of the day, so the client can change the location of windows if there’s a glare on the TV, Hintze says. There is also GPS embedded in the software, so if someone dons a VR headset on the job site, they can look at the virtual family room while standing in the framed space.

And, the software can help homeowners make decisions on finishes more quickly, he says.

Hintze used the software for the first time for a 6,000-square-foot home in Woodmere he is currently building for a client, attorney Joseph Ehrenreich, who calls the technology ‘’amazing.”

“The first time you put on those goggles and hold something, you really feel like you’re in your space,” says Ehrenreich, whose is paying just under $2 million for the home. He says he expects the center hall transitional Georgian, with features such as pocket doors and smart home integration, to be complete in January 2019.

Ehrenreich used the software to change some aspects of the home design he discovered he didn’t like. For example, after he virtually climbed the stairs to the second floor, he was faced with three doorways, one of which opened to a bathroom. After seeing the layout of the doors, Ehrenreich says he thought it looked “awkward.”

The plans were then changed to turn the three doorways into two, one with a hallway that leads to the bathroom.

“Now the hallway is totally symmetrical,” Ehrenreich says.

Ehrenreich also had a custom bookcase that a designer had sketched out for him rendered in the software.

Using the software to create a 3D model costs about $2,000 depending on the size of the home, Hintze says. It’s a small price compared to the savings that come from removing expensive change orders during construction. While developers charge to make alterations to the 3D model, Hintze estimates that $600 in changes to the design of Ehrenreich’s home would have cost $60,000 if they were made during construction.

Architectural plans from the virtual model are also likely to be less expensive since less alterations are being made to the blueprints.

“Some of it you couldn’t measure in money,” Ehrenreich says, “because you wouldn’t be able to fix it.”