TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Wading River cottage lists for $59,000

This 250-square-foot Wading River cottage features a wood-beamed

This 250-square-foot Wading River cottage features a wood-beamed ceiling and a wooden deck. Photo Credit: Little Bay Realt

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom seasonal cottage in Wading River is on the market for $59,000.

Located in the Hulse Landing Cottages community, the 250-square-foot cottage features a wood-beamed ceiling with wood rafters and a wooden deck. The community, which is open from April 15 to Oct. 15, is close to Wildwood State Park farm stands and wineries. Annual fees of $4,650 cover taxes, garbage and water.

The listing agent is Kathleen Coughlan of Little Bay Realty.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Luminati Aerospace LLC, a Calverton startup at EPCAL's New suitor wants to build solar farm at EPCAL
Roslyn Harbor Village Hall on Motts Cove Road Village restricts landscapers' weekend hours
Suffolk County Community College trustee Theresa Sanders has Theresa Sanders steps aside as SCCC board chair
Lindenhurst Village Hall at 430 S. Wellwood Ave. Village takes title to empty, Sandy-damaged lots
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini talks during Suffolk widens distribution of gang lists
Afternoon commute at the LIRR's Jamaica station, Monday LIRR group rails against proposed fare hikes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search