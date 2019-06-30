A two-bedroom, one-bathroom seasonal cottage in Wading River is on the market for $59,000.

Located in the Hulse Landing Cottages community, the 250-square-foot cottage features a wood-beamed ceiling with wood rafters and a wooden deck. The community, which is open from April 15 to Oct. 15, is close to Wildwood State Park farm stands and wineries. Annual fees of $4,650 cover taxes, garbage and water.

The listing agent is Kathleen Coughlan of Little Bay Realty.