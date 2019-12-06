A two-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home in Wading River is on the market for $39,500.

The home is located in the 55-and-over Ramblewood Park development, which is close to Brookhaven and Wildwood state parks, several wineries, and Long Island Sound beaches. The property is part of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District.

The house has a new oil tank, water heater, stove and shed, as well as new insulation and skirting, which protects the plumbing and makes the house look complete, says listing agent Nicole Aretz of Landmark Realty of L.I.

A $470 monthly fee covers annual property taxes, the lot fee, water, cesspool, snow and garbage removal.