A Victorian-style home built in 2000 is on the market in Wading River for $749,999. The annual property taxes are $ 18,436.

The 3,000-square-foot house blends the look of an old-fashioned Victorian home with an open-floor plan and other modern elements, listing agent Dan O’Neil of Coldwell Banker Realty says.

"It’s kind of best of both worlds. And its location is breathtaking," says O’Neil, noting that the home is on a private cul-de-sac.

The sellers, who bought the home from the original owners, transformed the one-acre property.

"They were able to clear some of the land and create a horse pen and paddock, and turned it into a horse property," O’Neil says.

The four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home has cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, crown molding, a recently updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a butler’s pantry with wet bar and wine refrigerator and two porches, including a hexagonal side porch.

The master bathroom was also recently updated with radiant flooring and a separate shower stall with rain shower head and the laundry was moved into a master bedroom closet.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The home is in the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District.