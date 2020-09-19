A midcentury modern home in Melville, designed by Wallace Harrison, who participated in the construction of Rockefeller Center, is on the market for just under $6 million.

Harrison was also behind the design of the United Nations headquarters and the master plan for Lincoln Center in Manhattan. The home has hosted such celebrities as painter Marc Chagall and developer Robert Moses.

It also has another famous connection, after it was sold in 1975 to art dealer Harold Diamond, the father of Michael Louis Diamond, better known as Mike D, of the hip-hop group the Beastie Boys. The Diamonds were instrumental in getting the house designated on the National Register of Historic Places.

The estate is on 3.6 acres and the current owners restored the home with architects Steve Schappacher and Rhea White, keeping the three original circular rooms at the center. There are also upper and lower family rooms, a library, five fireplaces, walnut floors and walls of glass. An expanded lower level features a home theater, wine cellar and gym and walk out to the rear grounds, which include a saltwater pool, tennis court and eight-hole mini golf course.

"This is a very special property," says listing broker Philip Laffey of Laffey Real Estate. "Not only is it a true work of art but it also exudes enormous historical significance that harkens back to the earlier era of glamour and celebrity. We know that the buyer for this estate will be very attuned to those same features and be immediately able to appreciate every aspect. Clearly this is a niche buyer but we are confident that the resurgence of interest in homes such as this one will emerge."

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The property is in the Half Hollow Hills school district and has annual taxes of $40,786.