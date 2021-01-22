Huntington home built by Walt Whitman's ancestors lists for $750,000
A cedar and clapboard Colonial home in Huntington that dates back to 1705 and was built by ancestors of poet Walt Whitman is listing for $750,000.
Known as the "Whitman-Rome" house for the first two families who owned it, the home has been owned by just four families in its 300-plus years, says listing agent Monica McMahon, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Walt Whitman’s great-grandfather Nehemiah lived in the house and his grandfather Jesse was born there.
Claire and Richard Seibert, the current owners, bought the house in 1995.
"We have done a tremendous amount of work to make it into a livable, modern, not falling down house," Claire Seibert says.
The upgrades include a retrofitted basement, reinforced foundation, updated electricity, central heat and air, fixed sills, walls, floors and ceilings, new kitchen, renovated bathroom, and a new barn and paddock. What was historically the summer kitchen – where the family would cook during summer months to keep the house cooler – now serves as a den.
A cemetery on the grounds played an integral role in the family’s life, Seibert notes.
"We had amazing Halloween parties at the cemetery," says Seibert. "It was a great house for the kids to grow up in. Lots of land. Lots of privacy and fun."
Located on 1.93 acres, the four-bedroom, one full and two half-bath house has a 3-stall barn, greenhouse and koi pond.
The annual property taxes are $12,065.
"We feel so connected to it, but it’s time to move on," Seibert says.