A four-bedroom expanded Cape close to highways and shopping in Wantagh is on the market for $525,000.

The one-bathroom house on Dome Lane was built in 1951, and has an eat-in kitchen, living room with a wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fans and an attached one-car garage.

The house has a screened-in porch for additional indoor/outdoor living space and a cement patio in the fully fenced-in yard.

"It’s a great first-time-buyer home and it’s priced really well for the neighborhood," listing agent Joanne Mills of Exit Family Realty said.

It’s about $100,000 less than the average asking price in the neighborhood, Mills said. Annual taxes on the 0.15-acre property in the Levittown Union Free School District are $10,781, which is less than the average taxes on other properties, she said, and the owner is motivated to sell.

Close to major roads, shopping and parks, the house is perfect for "a lot of people from Queens and Brooklyn looking for easy access to highways and shopping and room to grow," Mills said.