TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Wantagh Cape close to highways and shopping lists for $525,000

The house has an updated roof and a

The house has an updated roof and a one-car garage winthin the fully fenced property. Credit: Exit Family Realty/Joanne Mills

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A four-bedroom expanded Cape close to highways and shopping in Wantagh is on the market for $525,000.

The one-bathroom house on Dome Lane was built in 1951, and has an eat-in kitchen, living room with a wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fans and an attached one-car garage.

The house has a screened-in porch for additional indoor/outdoor living space and a cement patio in the fully fenced-in yard.

"It’s a great first-time-buyer home and it’s priced really well for the neighborhood," listing agent Joanne Mills of Exit Family Realty said.

It’s about $100,000 less than the average asking price in the neighborhood, Mills said. Annual taxes on the 0.15-acre property in the Levittown Union Free School District are $10,781, which is less than the average taxes on other properties, she said, and the owner is motivated to sell.

Close to major roads, shopping and parks, the house is perfect for "a lot of people from Queens and Brooklyn looking for easy access to highways and shopping and room to grow," Mills said.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

Dina Seaman, of Massapequa Park, said she is
Should kids get a shot? Long Island parents differ on COVID-19 vaccine
A healthcare worker administered a dose last week
A third Pfizer shot? It's 'likely,' says CEO
Medical staffers help residents get their COVID-19 vaccines
NY reports virus positivity drop but state worse than others
A Newsday Live webinar Wednesday focused on the
Panel: Want your kids back in school? Get a COVID-19 shot
A Nassau Supreme Court judge has upheld a
Judge upholds $2.7M verdict against town, driver in fatal 2016 crash
A proposed legislation would help homeowners facing potential
Bill would protect Sandy victims from 'clawbacks' 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?