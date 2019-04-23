A historic home in Wantagh, with the original portion built circa 1644, has come on the market. Called the Jackson house for its first owner, Robert Jackson, one of the founders of the Town of Hempstead, it is listed for $849,000.

Jackson came to Wantagh from Connecticut, according to information from the Town of Hempstead. He served as magistrate of the township, and in 1665 was elected a delegate to the Duke's Laws Convention, which created laws that became the basis for many legal codes later established throughout the country, the town says.

In 1785, the main part of the house was built and, in 1858, another house in Wantagh was moved to the site and combined with the 1785 structure, records show. Jackson's descendants occupied the house through the early 20th century, according to the town.

The 3,500-square-foot home, which sits on a half-acre, still has the original beehive oven used for baking from the 1644 structure, along with original pegged beams, wide-plank pine floors with handmade nails and carved mantles. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places

"The best way to figure out which part of the home you're in is by looking at the floors," says listing agent Jeffrey Krasner of Realty Connect USA.