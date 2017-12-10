A custom Postmodern-style four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath listed for $2.5 million in Water Mill includes an indoor 20-by-40-foot heated saltwater gunite pool.

The living room, master and junior master bedroom suites open to the pool, which is under a vaulted roof and has a poolside lounge and doors to two patios, including a grotto-style area with a white birch canopy near a koi pond, says listing agent Lawrence Citarelli of First Hampton International Realty.

High ceilings, Brazilian hardwood floors and skylights are found throughout the home, in which the living room has a fireplace, surround sound, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace; there is also a fireplace in the dining room. A home theater contains a 120-inch 3D screen. A first-floor master bedroom suite has a fireplace, Citarelli says.

A finished lower level includes a guest bedroom and full bath and a game room/gym with a steam sauna. The home has an attached four-car garage and is set on about one acre surrounded by preserve, agricultural and equestrian properties, Citarelli says.