TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 30° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 30° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Water Mill home listed for $2.5M comes with indoor saltwater pool

The Water Mill home has a 20-by-40-foot heated

The Water Mill home has a 20-by-40-foot heated saltwater gunite pool. Photo Credit: Lawrence Citarelli

By Danny Schrafel Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A custom Postmodern-style four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath listed for $2.5 million in Water Mill includes an indoor 20-by-40-foot heated saltwater gunite pool.

The living room, master and junior master bedroom suites open to the pool, which is under a vaulted roof and has a poolside lounge and doors to two patios, including a grotto-style area with a white birch canopy near a koi pond, says listing agent Lawrence Citarelli of First Hampton International Realty.

High ceilings, Brazilian hardwood floors and skylights are found throughout the home, in which the living room has a fireplace, surround sound, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace; there is also a fireplace in the dining room. A home theater contains a 120-inch 3D screen. A first-floor master bedroom suite has a fireplace, Citarelli says.

A finished lower level includes a guest bedroom and full bath and a game room/gym with a steam sauna. The home has an attached four-car garage and is set on about one acre surrounded by preserve, agricultural and equestrian properties, Citarelli says.

By Danny Schrafel Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Murray, president of the Patchogue Retailers Committee, Retailers launch downtown shopping promotions
Candidates for Nassau County Executive, Democrat Laura Curran, Curran, Martins spent nearly $5 million in race
North Hempstead Town Hall, located at 220 Plandome Millions added for road paving, sidewalk fixes
An aerial view over Belmont Park in Elmont Belmont Park redevelopment plan to be released
A man walks past a storefront on Straight Officials: $500M downtown revitalization to start next year
Patricia Malone, executive director of Stony Brook University's LI firms facing Dec. 31 cybersecurity deadline