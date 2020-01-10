Traditional meets modern in new Water Mill home
On a shy acre in the Southampton hamlet of Water Mill sits a new, 3,500-square-foot home built in the traditional style but with a modern interior. It was recently listed for $2,599,000 by Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens.
The home’s bright, striking, fully shingled facade is trimmed in white and anchored by a gambrel roof above the garage. Inside, whites and light grays cover the walls, ceilings, detailed woodwork and kitchen cabinets and stone countertops; with recessed lighting throughout, the interior has an ethereal quality.
This is no accident, says builder Marc Underberg of M&M Custom Homes. He says the home represents an ongoing trend toward finding a “happy medium” between old and new.
“Some people want ultramodern. Some people want traditional. Me personally, I kind of like them both,” he says. “The most consistent part of the market, and the part of the market I think has the most bandwidth, wants a traditional exterior and modern interior. Inside, it’s chic, like their apartment in the city.”
The first floor features a two-story foyer, a living room, a kitchen open to a breakfast area and family room, both of which offer access to a rear deck, and a formal dining room with coffered ceiling. The second floor’s four bedrooms include a master suite with dressing room, dual walk-in closets and en suite bath with a walk-in shower and free-standing spa tub.
Underberg notes that, in addition to contemporary styling, the new construction offers all the advantages of the latest advances in home heating and cooling, from higher-efficiency systems to spray foam insulation.
“This layout works because it’s nice and open, with really good circulation, and all the room sizes are robust,” he says.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.