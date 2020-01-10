Traditional meets modern in new Water Mill home

On a shy acre in the Southampton hamlet of Water Mill sits a new, 3,500-square-foot home built in the traditional style but with a modern interior. It was recently listed for $2,599,000 by Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens.

The home’s bright, striking, fully shingled facade is trimmed in white and anchored by a gambrel roof above the garage. Inside, whites and light grays cover the walls, ceilings, detailed woodwork and kitchen cabinets and stone countertops; with recessed lighting throughout, the interior has an ethereal quality.

This is no accident, says builder Marc Underberg of M&M Custom Homes. He says the home represents an ongoing trend toward finding a “happy medium” between old and new.

“Some people want ultramodern. Some people want traditional. Me personally, I kind of like them both,” he says. “The most consistent part of the market, and the part of the market I think has the most bandwidth, wants a traditional exterior and modern interior. Inside, it’s chic, like their apartment in the city.”

The first floor features a two-story foyer, a living room, a kitchen open to a breakfast area and family room, both of which offer access to a rear deck, and a formal dining room with coffered ceiling. The second floor’s four bedrooms include a master suite with dressing room, dual walk-in closets and en suite bath with a walk-in shower and free-standing spa tub.

Underberg notes that, in addition to contemporary styling, the new construction offers all the advantages of the latest advances in home heating and cooling, from higher-efficiency systems to spray foam insulation.

“This layout works because it’s nice and open, with really good circulation, and all the room sizes are robust,” he says.