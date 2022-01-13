TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

East Islip waterfront home on the market for $1.4 million

The 4,320-square-foot cedar and frame house, above, left,

The 4,320-square-foot cedar and frame house, above, left, is set on Champlin Creek, which feeds into Great South Bay. Credit: Rob Cuni Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A large waterfront home in The Moorings gated community of East Islip is on the market for $1.4 million.

Set on Champlin Creek, which feeds into Great South Bay, the 4,320-square-foot cedar and frame Colonial has four bedrooms, 4½ baths, cathedral ceilings, a kitchen with granite counters, and an office with a cedar wall. There's also an all-glass solarium with radiant heat and a primary suite with balcony, both with water views.

The Moorings consists of 100 homes, most of which are waterfront, a private marina and tennis courts, says Steven Rainone of Netter Real Estate, who is listing the home with Irene Lockel.

The gate is staffed around the clock, says Rainone, "So, if you enjoy the privacy of the community, it’s very nice."

Set on a cul-de-sac, the home, built in 1985, is tucked into one of the more private areas of the community on a deep water channel that can accommodate a 30-foot boat, notes Rainone. It is on a 0.71-acre property and has a three-car garage.

The Moorings is across the water from the Seatuck National Wildlife Refuge and is near East Islip Marina Park and Heckscher State Park.

On Memorial Day, the community holds a large catered barbecue near the marina and hosts other events during the year, such as hayrides in the fall.

The home is in the East Islip School District. The annual property taxes are $33,896, and annual association fees, which pay for security at gate and community amenities, are $4,000.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police seek the public's help to
Cops ID pedestrian killed by car in Medford
The Cedar Beach Golf Course, which Babylon Town
Babylon Town commissions $55G study to decrease size of Cedar Beach Golf Course
The Town of Huntington's Emergency Rental Assistance Program
State reopens rent relief applications in two Suffolk towns
Winter clothing items were collected as part of
School Notebook: Students collect winter clothing
Community members hold a candlelight vigil on Tuesday,
NYPD: Deadly Bronx fire victims include two-year-old boy
Fatoumata Tunkara, 43, and Omar Jambang, 6, mother
Family mourns 'loving' mom and her 'energetic' son who died in Bronx fire
Didn’t find what you were looking for?