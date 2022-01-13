East Islip waterfront home on the market for $1.4 million

A large waterfront home in The Moorings gated community of East Islip is on the market for $1.4 million.

Set on Champlin Creek, which feeds into Great South Bay, the 4,320-square-foot cedar and frame Colonial has four bedrooms, 4½ baths, cathedral ceilings, a kitchen with granite counters, and an office with a cedar wall. There's also an all-glass solarium with radiant heat and a primary suite with balcony, both with water views.

The Moorings consists of 100 homes, most of which are waterfront, a private marina and tennis courts, says Steven Rainone of Netter Real Estate, who is listing the home with Irene Lockel.

The gate is staffed around the clock, says Rainone, "So, if you enjoy the privacy of the community, it’s very nice."

Set on a cul-de-sac, the home, built in 1985, is tucked into one of the more private areas of the community on a deep water channel that can accommodate a 30-foot boat, notes Rainone. It is on a 0.71-acre property and has a three-car garage.

The Moorings is across the water from the Seatuck National Wildlife Refuge and is near East Islip Marina Park and Heckscher State Park.

On Memorial Day, the community holds a large catered barbecue near the marina and hosts other events during the year, such as hayrides in the fall.

The home is in the East Islip School District. The annual property taxes are $33,896, and annual association fees, which pay for security at gate and community amenities, are $4,000.