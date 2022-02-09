Waterfront Nantucket-style house in Amityville asks $2.4 million

It makes sense that Dietmar Ostermann, host of the wine-focused YouTube show "Decants with D," would have a 1,200-bottle, temperature-controlled wine room in his Amityville home. The Nantucket-style house on the Great South Bay, which is on the market for $2.4 million, even has a starring role in one of his recent videos, shot from one of the decks overlooking the water.

Designed by architect Peter Keller, the 6,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home on Ocean Avenue sits on 0.71 acre at the mouth of the Amityville River. Built in 2015 with hurricane resistance in mind; it’s raised 10 feet above sea level and has a dedicated boat slip and 150-foot bulkhead.

"It’s a one-of-a-kind waterfront home built on the open bay, so the view from just about anywhere in the house is amazing," says Oakar Reinstein of Realty Connect USA, who is listing the house with JoAnn Spatola. "Every bedroom has a balcony and they’re all connected."

On the deck facing the water there’s a hot tub, fire pit seating area and a serving counter by the kitchen window. The open-concept kitchen has dual dishwashers, a wine refrigerator, a walk-in pantry and a second refrigerator.

A primary suite features a marble fireplace, dual walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom. A 20-foot ceiling foyer leads to a grand staircase. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and large windows overlooking the bay. An office looks out onto the wine room, and there’s a family room and two laundry rooms.

The property is in the Amityville School District. Annual taxes of $57,437 include village taxes. A broker’s open house will be held Feb. 12.