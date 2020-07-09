West Babylon a popular boating community with good schools, golf course
The largest of the Babylons, West Babylon stretches from just north of the Southern State Parkway all the way to the South Shore, and sits between Lindenhurst and Babylon Village.
Homebuyers are attracted to the popular boating community for three reasons, according to Bill Cherno from Netter Real Estate. “The community is right on the water as well as being home to Bergen Point Golf Course,” he says. “They’re across the street from one another. And the performance of the school district has inspired a lot of people. There’s been an increased focus on education in this area.”
The Town of Babylon has consistently looked after the area's parks and ballfields, says Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez. The town has installed new synthetic turf at the Anthony Sanchez Memorial Park, as well as new fencing, new dugouts and new lighting, which at night, Martinez says, might make you feel like you’re at Citi Field.
The Van Bourgondien Park, which used to be a tulip farm, was spiffed up last year with a new playground and new lighting for soccer games, Martinez says. Other plans around the hamlet include resurfacing of roadway and adding sidewalks near the West Babylon Middle School. “We believe in this town that the work we do to maintain our infrastructure helps with the property values,” Martinez says.
Bob Lucchesse, president of the West Babylon Chamber of Commerce, which wants a restaurant to put down roots in the community, says West Babylon is old-fashioned in some ways. “We’re the biggest hamlet in Babylon, and yet everyone knows everyone. People try to stay loyal to local shop owners.”
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are 3 condos on the market ranging in price from $185,000 to $425,000.
SALE PRICES
Between May 1, 2019, and May 10, 2020, there were 346 home sales with a median sale price of $388,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $185,000 and the high was $945,000. During that period a year earlier there were 328 home sales with a median sale price of $380,000. The price range was $175,000 to $605,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Babylon
Area square miles 7.8
ZIP code 11704
Population 42,918
Median age 41.2
Median household income $93,420
Median home value $407,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket $363 from Babylon station
School districts West Babylon and Babylon
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR
*Based on 124 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$617,500
With ownership of this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial built in 1966, comes multiple mature beds of stunning flowers on a 0.23-acre lot. Amenities include an oversized master suite, a den with a fireplace, hardwood oak floors, a paver-block patio with dual access and deeded docking. Taxes are $16,399. Bill Cherno, Netter Real Estate, 631-661-5100
$459,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1,800-square-foot Colonial is newly renovated and in the Arnold Estate section. On the market since April 29, it offers a blend of modernity and historic character, like a large wraparound porch and third-floor attic space. At the end of a long, paved drive is a 2½-car garage. Taxes are $10,240. Rosemarie Bozza, Above Board Realty, 631-365-7444
$279,000
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch is between the Southern State Parkway and Route 109. Built in 1969 and situated on a 0.18-acre corner lot, the home sports new windows, a new roof, gas energy, a detached one-car garage and a fully fenced yard. Taxes are $10,321. Dawn Sofio, Meg Smith and Associates, 631-220-7056
RECENTLY SOLD
$533,500
Address Arnold Avenue
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms 3
Built 1932
Lot size 0.26 acre
Taxes $12,898
+/- list price +$14,500
Days on market 146
$438,000
Address Manhattan Avenue
Style Expanded ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1955
Lot size 0.20 acre
Taxes $10,053
+/- list price -$14,900
Days on market 109
$470,000
Address 18th Street
Style Expanded Cape
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1951
Lot size 0.17 acre
Taxes $10,446
+/- list price +$10,010
Days on market 92
On OneKey MLS
Number of listings 62
Price range $179,990 to $619,999
Tax range $5,235 to $17,462
Comments
