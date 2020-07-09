THE SCOOP

The largest of the Babylons, West Babylon stretches from just north of the Southern State Parkway all the way to the South Shore, and sits between Lindenhurst and Babylon Village.

Homebuyers are attracted to the popular boating community for three reasons, according to Bill Cherno from Netter Real Estate. “The community is right on the water as well as being home to Bergen Point Golf Course,” he says. “They’re across the street from one another. And the performance of the school district has inspired a lot of people. There’s been an increased focus on education in this area.”

The Town of Babylon has consistently looked after the area's parks and ballfields, says Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez. The town has installed new synthetic turf at the Anthony Sanchez Memorial Park, as well as new fencing, new dugouts and new lighting, which at night, Martinez says, might make you feel like you’re at Citi Field.

The Van Bourgondien Park, which used to be a tulip farm, was spiffed up last year with a new playground and new lighting for soccer games, Martinez says. Other plans around the hamlet include resurfacing of roadway and adding sidewalks near the West Babylon Middle School. “We believe in this town that the work we do to maintain our infrastructure helps with the property values,” Martinez says.

Bob Lucchesse, president of the West Babylon Chamber of Commerce, which wants a restaurant to put down roots in the community, says West Babylon is old-fashioned in some ways. “We’re the biggest hamlet in Babylon, and yet everyone knows everyone. People try to stay loyal to local shop owners.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 3 condos on the market ranging in price from $185,000 to $425,000.

SALE PRICES

Between May 1, 2019, and May 10, 2020, there were 346 home sales with a median sale price of $388,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $185,000 and the high was $945,000. During that period a year earlier there were 328 home sales with a median sale price of $380,000. The price range was $175,000 to $605,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area square miles 7.8

ZIP code 11704

Population 42,918

Median age 41.2

Median household income $93,420

Median home value $407,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $363 from Babylon station

School districts West Babylon and Babylon

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 124 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$617,500

With ownership of this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial built in 1966, comes multiple mature beds of stunning flowers on a 0.23-acre lot. Amenities include an oversized master suite, a den with a fireplace, hardwood oak floors, a paver-block patio with dual access and deeded docking. Taxes are $16,399. Bill Cherno, Netter Real Estate, 631-661-5100

$459,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1,800-square-foot Colonial is newly renovated and in the Arnold Estate section. On the market since April 29, it offers a blend of modernity and historic character, like a large wraparound porch and third-floor attic space. At the end of a long, paved drive is a 2½-car garage. Taxes are $10,240. Rosemarie Bozza, Above Board Realty, 631-365-7444

$279,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch is between the Southern State Parkway and Route 109. Built in 1969 and situated on a 0.18-acre corner lot, the home sports new windows, a new roof, gas energy, a detached one-car garage and a fully fenced yard. Taxes are $10,321. Dawn Sofio, Meg Smith and Associates, 631-220-7056

RECENTLY SOLD

$533,500

Address Arnold Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 3

Built 1932

Lot size 0.26 acre

Taxes $12,898

+/- list price +$14,500

Days on market 146

$438,000

Address Manhattan Avenue

Style Expanded ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1955

Lot size 0.20 acre

Taxes $10,053

+/- list price -$14,900

Days on market 109

$470,000

Address 18th Street

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1951

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $10,446

+/- list price +$10,010

Days on market 92

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 62

Price range $179,990 to $619,999

Tax range $5,235 to $17,462