Why you should buy my house: West Bay Shore condo

Sellers Barbara and Richard Conti

Address 35 Daniels Way, West Bay Shore

Asking price $695,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 3½-bath town house in the Daniels Way community

The competition A slightly smaller unit in The Admiralty is listed for $599,900.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath unit in The Admiralty sold Sept. 21 for $630,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $15,933, plus a $360 monthly common charge

Time on the market Since Oct. 25

Listing agents Debra Carr and Noel Kappauf, Netter Real Estate, West Islip, 631-786-9606

Why it’s for sale Barbara, 72, who is retired from Northrop Grumman, and Richard, 80, a retired banker, say they’re downsizing and staying in the area.

The Contis’ townhome is one of 18 units in the community. Their 2,800-square-foot unit is outfitted with several classic architectural touches. Barbara shares:

“When we bought, we liked the open floor plan and the largeness of the living and dining rooms and how they were connected. The gatherings we’ve had here weren’t just for family, but also friends and business associates. It’s great for entertaining. This was one of the models. We’re more attracted to a formal style and loved this unit. The other models were very country styled. All have the same footprint. We did upgrades like a new tumbled-marble backsplash, crown molding and chair rail molding. Another good feature is having one of the two master suites on the main level. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and two baths and a huge loft area. When we have overnight guests, they’re upstairs and have their own space. No one infringes on one another. There’s a small deck off the master bedroom and another one off the living room that leads to a brick patio. We planted arborvitaes, and it’s very private. There are no amenities here but that’s what keeps the common charge low. We’re members of Southward Ho Country Club across the street that has a pool, tennis, golf and a nice restaurant.”