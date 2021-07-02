TODAY'S PAPER
West Hempstead Colonial on the market for $724,999

The house has both a finished attic and basement, and a climate-controlled loft over the garage, which is currently used as a home gym. Credit: Re/Max/Joanna Abreu

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An updated Colonial home is on the market in West Hempstead for $724,999.

Built in 1923, the 3-bedroom, 2½-bath home was recently updated with new cherrywood cabinets, granite counters and gas cooking in the kitchen, a new furnace and water heater.

"The minute you enter that property, the floors are just immaculate," says listing agent Joanna Abreu of Re/Max Integrity Leaders. "It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire property."

The home is great for entertainment, adds Abreu. "The house just flows so nicely, and it’s so spacious," she says.

The house has both a finished attic and basement, and a climate-controlled loft over the garage, which is currently used as a home gym.

"It’s a very multi-purpose room with a lot of lighting, adding to the uniqueness of the house," says Abreu.

Noting that the home is situated on a wide street with wide sidewalks, Abreu says, "It’s a very family friendly, walkable neighborhood."

The home is close to shopping, schools, houses of worship and the highway, notes Abreu.

The annual property taxes are $13,371.

