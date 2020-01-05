TODAY'S PAPER
West Islip estate on the market for $3.495M

This West Islip estate, with its own private

This West Islip estate, with its own private beach, is on the market for $3.495 million.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 10,000-square-foot estate in West Islip with its own private beach is on the market for $3.495 million The annual property taxes are $48,690.

The eight-bedroom, 5½-bath Colonial, which was built in 2012, has master and junior suites and a second-floor terrace, Nicolock paver patio and outdoor fireplace.

“When you think of an estate, this is surely what comes to mind,” says John Walsh, of Galaxy Realty Elite, who is listing the house with Travis Shea. “This property sits on over one acre directly on the Great South Bay. With 300 feet of navy bulkheading to fit the most outlandish yacht, you also have 200 feet of sandy beach.”

The home, which, is close to Marina Park, Gardiner County Park , the shops and restaurants of West Islip and Babylon, is in the West Islip School District.

