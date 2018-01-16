Seller Denise DePaola

Address 11 Skipper Dr., West Islip

Asking price $850,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath splanch on a 0.25-acre canal-front lot

The competition A canal-front, four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Shadybrook Lane is listed for $849,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 3½-bath waterfront Colonial on Landing Lane sold Nov. 20 for $1,100,000

Taxes with no exemptions $20,049

Time on the market Since Dec. 20

Listing agent Steven Rainone, Netter Real Estate, West Islip, 631-661-5100

Why it’s for sale DePaola, 46, chief executive at a hedge fund administration company, says she’s relocating to Long Beach.

DePaola’s 2,150-square-foot home could easily represent ideal South Shore living. She shares:

“The first reason I moved here was to keep a boat in the backyard. The second reason was the school district. My son had a learning disability and they were great with him. One of my favorite things here is the radiant-heated limestone tile floor throughout the main floor and in all the bathrooms. It was imported from Italy. Another nice feature is being 13 feet above sea level, even though we’re on the water. I don’t have to have flood insurance. The damage from Sandy was minimal. Besides replacing some pavers in the backyard, I ended up putting in waterproof flooring and a French drain [with] an underground pump that automatically pumps out any water it senses. Another convenience I did was move the washer and dryer up to the master bedroom, en suite. No more three flights of stairs to do laundry. . . . [This] is a real entertainer’s home. On the main level is the dining room, kitchen, living room and den. There’s a wet bar with an ice-maker in the den, and I’ve had surprise birthday parties and holiday parties here, some with live bands and up to 150 people. With the pool, hot tub and fire pit, it’s perfect and totally made for entertaining. . . . I have the best neighbors in the entire world here. I don’t want to leave them.”

— Ann Donahue-Smukler