West Islip home with helipad lists for $3,999,999

This West Islip home is listed for $3,999,999.

This West Islip home is listed for $3,999,999. Photo Credit: Ramsay Realtors

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Arrive at this $3,999,999 West Islip home by car, boat — or helicopter.

The waterfront home, in addition to an attached two-car garage, features a boathouse and a private helipad.

“Forget about Uber, forget about a limo, take your helicopter to your home,” says listing agent Ed Kaleck of Ramsay Realtors. 

The helipad is at the back of the property, alongside the home’s private beach and an entryway to a canal off the Great South Bay. Roughly 300 feet of bulkhead stretches from the helipad to the boathouse, which includes a boat lift.

The five-bedroom house, with four full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, features an open layout with a living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master suite includes a bathroom, fireplace, sitting room and elevated sleeping area with windows offering water views. The upper level has a family room with sliders opening to a balcony, plus staff quarters with a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

The custom-built house also has a breezeway that leads to  a pool house  with an indoor 20-by-44-foot pool and a retractable roof. The pool house also features a hot tub, kitchen, bathroom and fitness area. 

Situated on 1.3 acres with 280 feet of beach, the house offers views of the Robert Moses Causeway and Fire Island Lighthouse.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

