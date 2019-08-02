Sellers Sean and Ailene Cavaliere

Community West Islip

Asking price $379,468

The basics A three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch on an 80-by-100-foot lot

The competition Another three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch on Oakwood Avenue is listed for $375,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 1½-bathroom high-ranch on Myrtle Avenue sold May 1 for $425,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $9,870

Time on the market Since June 20

Listing agent Steven Rainone, Netter Real Estate, West Islip, 631-661-5100

Why it’s for sale Sean, 43, a funeral director, and Ailene, 43, a coordinator of instructional technology in the Lindenhurst school district, say they are upsizing but staying in the area.

The Cavalieres say they thought of different ways to enlarge their 1,168-square-foot home, but realized buying a bigger house was the way to go. Says Sean, who was a contestant in 2015 for Fox's "MasterChef":

“It’s a nice wide property with a huge backyard and a large awning that covers the entire patio. The backyard is fenced, but we added another to create play space for the kids separate from the dogs’ play area. And it’s not a high-traffic street. Really ideal for young kids … .The living room and dining room are open space. I was a top 100 contestant on 'MasterChef' and had to showcase a 20-person sit-down dinner, and the open layout worked great … .The stainless steel stove and refrigerator are brand-new. So are the roof, gutters and soffits … .The laundry room is a nice size with an outdoor entrance. When we get back from the beach, all the sand stays there and the bathing suits and towels go right in the washer … .There’s a giant sense of community here. When I’m barbecuing or cooking, I cook to feed an army. The neighbors get a taste of the ribs or chicken or beef jerky. Ailene is charge of the apple pies. New neighbors get one, and everyone gets one on Thanksgiving.”

Ailene adds, “This is such a close community of families and friends. The house is really just the bonus. The community is everything. It’s a great house, just too small for us right now.”