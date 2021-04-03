West Islip waterfront Colonial lists for $3,689,500

A Georgian Regency-Style Colonial home on the West Islip waterfront is listing for $3,689,500.

Built in 2007, the 7,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3½-bath home sits on Willetts Creek and the Great South Bay.

The owner, who is an architect, built a solid brick home with a full basement, which is unusual for waterfront property, says listing agent Nikki Sturges, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

"The basement is wonderful. He’s got all sorts of rooms down there that service his hobbies and her hobbies," Sturges says, adding, "He had a little room set up for his daughter for dancing."

The home boasts a grand, double-height foyer, radiant heated hardwood floors, a coffered ceiling and bar area in the kitchen, a den with coffered ceiling, built-in bar and wood-burning fireplace, a gas fireplace in the master bath, an oversized laundry room, and a dumbwaiter to carry laundry between the first and second levels.

"It’s very sophisticated and has a lot of beautiful amenities, with doors and windows, office space and big beautiful closets," Sturges says. "It has beautiful decks that overlook the backyard and the waterway."

The three-car garage has a separate mini-garage door for motorcycles or bicycles, notes Sturges.

"The children have their own little garage door that they can roll up and bring their bikes in, so that they don’t hit or scratch the cars," she explains.

The 1.2-acre property, in the West Islip school district, includes an in-ground pool and hot tub, 115 feet of bulkhead and a 36-by-24-foot boat slip.

The annual property taxes are $45,073.