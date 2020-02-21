TODAY'S PAPER
Westbury Colonial with koi pond lists for $669,000

The backyard has a deck with a bridge

The backyard has a deck with a bridge that leads to a koi pond and waterfall.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 2,648-square-foot Colonial home in the Carriage Hall section of Westbury is listing for $669,000. The annual property taxes are $17,625.

The Carriage Hall neighborhood has larger homes and more spacious lots than other sections of Westbury, notes listing agent Lisa Adragna, of Coldwell Banker Residential.

The four-bedroom, 3½-bath home has hardwood floors throughout, wallpaper on one wall of the living room resembling a mural of a park setting, and solar panels that have been completely paid for. “So there’s almost no electric bill,” says Adragna.

“It has a lot of space for a growing family,” she says, adding, “tons of closet space, which is rare nowadays.”

The backyard has a deck with a bridge that leads to a koi pond and waterfall.

Located in the Westbury Public Schools District, the home is close to Eisenhower Park, Roosevelt Field Mall and highways.

