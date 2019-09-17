TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Westbury man moving south says he will miss sprucing up neighborhood

Nicole and Michael Lopez with their daughter Angela

Nicole and Michael Lopez with their daughter Angela at their Westbury home. Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Print

Sellers Michael and Nicole Lopez

Community Westbury

Asking price $530,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom split-level home on a 60-by-115-foot lot

The competition A three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom split-level on Queen Street is listed for $589,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom split-level on Cedar Road sold May 8 for $556,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $12,930

Time on the market Since Aug. 6

Listing agent Kionne Williams, Laffey Real Estate, Westbury, 917-701-5112

Why it’s for sale Michael, 58, an electrical engineer, and Nicole, 49, a registered nurse, are relocating to Florida for a new position with Michael's company, Michael says.

The Lopez’s 1,800-square-foot home was built in 1955. Michael says:

“I loved the neighborhood. It was very comfortable, and all the lawns were well manicured. We’ve raised two daughters here, and it’s been great. We redid our eat-in kitchen five years ago with a new layout, new cabinetry, new appliances and marble countertops. We have a den where the family gathers to watch movies. It has Surround Sound, a fireplace and ceramic tile flooring. There’s also a living room and an adjacent formal dining room. It’s great entertaining space…I like the split-level design. When you walk in, you can see upstairs and downstairs. It appears large and open. The hardwood floors throughout the home were recently refinished. We also have a finished basement. The next owners can make it whatever they want: a bedroom, playroom, or a man cave…I’ve been here 24 years. I know all the neighbors five to eight doors down on either side. All good friends. I’m part of the Neighborhood Watch. Everyone cares about the neighborhood and does their part to keep it nice. Every spring, a group of us pitch in and plant flowers at the three community entrances. It’s a great time. I’m going to miss that."

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Nassau County Police investigate a double stabbing Teenager stabbed in Oceanside dies, police say
Energy Fuel's guacamole crunch salad with chicken. Health-focused eatery opens in Garden City
Tom Schaudel in the dining room of his LI restaurant titan sells eatery to steakhouse king
Brianna Simpkins, 16, plays with her nephew Jameek How much LI parents pay for baby-sitters
Maureen Chapey waits for her children, Frances and Parents protest religious vaccination waivers' end
Gas pump prices may rise as much as Experts: Saudi attack could push gas prices up 25 cents
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search