Westbury ranch on the market for $510,000

A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Pearl Street in Westbury is on the market for $510,000.

"It’s a good starter house," said listing agent Kionne Williams, with Laffey Real Estate. "It has just enough bells and whistles for a first-time homebuyer."

Built in 1959, the 1,060-square-foot home sits on a 0.11-acre lot and has an open floor plan, central air conditioning and new hardwood floors throughout.

Williams noted that the solar panels help cut electric bills and that the windows are new.

The annual taxes of $10,062 are reasonable when compared with surrounding areas, she said.

And the home is centrally located. "It’s close to Roosevelt Field, the Source mall" and to the Northern State and Wantagh parkways, as well as the Long Island Expressway, bus and LIRR stations, Williams said. "For people who commute, it’s a really nice feature to be close to the Westbury, Carle Place and Hicksville train stations," she said.

The home, which is in the Westbury School District, is in "move-in" condition with a partially finished basement, Williams said.

Exterior features include a newly paved driveway, fenced-in yard with ample room to entertain and vegetable garden.